Goodfellows donations, Nov. 21, 2021
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 21, 2021

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $16,249.

$6,000

Anonymous

$2,000

James and Carol King

$1,500

Gary and Sylvia Bohn

$1,000

In memory of Tony and Lola Capoccia; anonymous

$750

Robert Lane

$500

In memory of Ernest & Viola Stengel and Max & Vivian Bowen – Ronald and Genene Bowen; in loving memory of Barb and Joe Kenney by Pattie and Bill Gorham; Edward and Dinah Manning; anonymous

$422

In memory of Leon Timmerman

$200

David and Vicki Krecek Charitable fund; anonymous

$150

In memory of Leon Timmerman – Thomas and Susan Bizzarri

$109

“Thanks for all the blessings” – Anonymous

$100

In memory of Ben and Beatrice Schneider by Jan and Blake, Alex and Allie and Hannah Beatrice Lund; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Linda and Nick Rogers; Debra Haar; Stafford and Peggy Pelish III; anonymous

$75

In memory of Leon Timmerman – Hans and Bonnie Mattiessen

$50

In memory of Leon Timmerman – Nancy and Fredrick Schwartz; Sharon and Nelson Newman; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Patrick and Jodyne Duffy

$30

In memory of Leon Timmerman – Gary and Ellen Batenhorst

$25

In memory of Leon Timmerman – F & B Munch; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Allan and Pamela Campbell; James McDowell; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Diane and Elvin Andersen; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Debbie and Steve Young

$20

In memory of Leon Timmerman – Thomas and Pamela McCawley

$18

Happy Thanksgiving & Happy Hanukkah to Donald “Mr. G” Gerber from the Kohll “kids”

Daily total: $16,249

Campaign total: $16,249

