Goodfellows donations, Nov. 21, 2021

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $16,249.
$6,000
Anonymous
$2,000
James and Carol King
$1,500
Gary and Sylvia Bohn
$1,000
In memory of Tony and Lola Capoccia; anonymous
$750
Robert Lane
$500
In memory of Ernest & Viola Stengel and Max & Vivian Bowen – Ronald and Genene Bowen; in loving memory of Barb and Joe Kenney by Pattie and Bill Gorham; Edward and Dinah Manning; anonymous
$422
In memory of Leon Timmerman
$200
David and Vicki Krecek Charitable fund; anonymous
$150
In memory of Leon Timmerman – Thomas and Susan Bizzarri
$109
“Thanks for all the blessings” – Anonymous
$100
In memory of Ben and Beatrice Schneider by Jan and Blake, Alex and Allie and Hannah Beatrice Lund; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Linda and Nick Rogers; Debra Haar; Stafford and Peggy Pelish III; anonymous
$75
In memory of Leon Timmerman – Hans and Bonnie Mattiessen
$50
In memory of Leon Timmerman – Nancy and Fredrick Schwartz; Sharon and Nelson Newman; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Patrick and Jodyne Duffy
$30
In memory of Leon Timmerman – Gary and Ellen Batenhorst
$25
In memory of Leon Timmerman – F & B Munch; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Allan and Pamela Campbell; James McDowell; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Diane and Elvin Andersen; in memory of Leon Timmerman – Debbie and Steve Young
$20
In memory of Leon Timmerman – Thomas and Pamela McCawley
$18
Happy Thanksgiving & Happy Hanukkah to Donald “Mr. G” Gerber from the Kohll “kids”