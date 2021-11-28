 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28, 2021
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28, 2021

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $48,416.27.

$7,500

Robbins Family Charitable Foundation

$3,000

Harry D. Koch Charitable Fund

$2,500

In honor of our clients and friends, by Swartzbaugh-Farber & Associates Inc.

$2,000

In memory of Ding Daisley & Billy Reumund—Debbie Daisley; anonymous

$1,000

Susan Witherell; in memory of Kay—Dr. Ken Barjenbruch

$527.27

West Omaha Service Club

$200

In honor of Joyce’s father, Donald Wilkins, who was given Christmas cheer as a child by Goodfellows—Joyce Wilkins Fund; Charles and Beth Chevalier

Daily total: $19,927.27

Campaign total: $48,416.27

