Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28, 2021

Goodfellows donations
Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $48,416.27.
$7,500
Robbins Family Charitable Foundation
$3,000
Harry D. Koch Charitable Fund
$2,500
In honor of our clients and friends, by Swartzbaugh-Farber & Associates Inc.
$2,000
In memory of Ding Daisley & Billy Reumund—Debbie Daisley; anonymous
$1,000
Susan Witherell; in memory of Kay—Dr. Ken Barjenbruch
$527.27
West Omaha Service Club
$200
In honor of Joyce’s father, Donald Wilkins, who was given Christmas cheer as a child by Goodfellows—Joyce Wilkins Fund; Charles and Beth Chevalier
Daily total: $19,927.27
Campaign total: $48,416.27