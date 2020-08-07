You are the owner of this article.
Gothenburg man dies in crash on I-80 Thursday afternoon
A Gothenburg man died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln Thursday.

Michael Brunkhorst, 59, died after the semitrailer he was driving rear ended another semi as traffic was slowing for a construction zone near Utica just before 3 p.m. The second semi then collided with a Honda CRV, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Brunkhorst was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The patrol said that westbound I-80 was closed for about three hours.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

