Gothenburg man dies in crash on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln
A Gothenburg man died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Thursday.

Michael Brunkhorst, 59, died after the semitrailer truck he was driving rear-ended another semi as traffic was slowing for a construction zone near Utica just before 3 p.m. The second semi then collided with a Honda CR-V, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Brunkhorst was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The patrol said that westbound I-80 was closed for about three hours.

