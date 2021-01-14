Gov. Ricketts calls lower property taxes the No. 1 priority for the state

LINCOLN — If Gov. Pete Ricketts has learned one thing while traversing the state during six years in office, it's that Nebraskans really, really want property tax relief.
The governor, in his State of the State address on Thursday, laid out a two-pronged approach in his pursuit to lower property taxes, which he calls the No. 1 priority for the state.
Over the next two years, the state will provide $1.36 billion in credits for property tax relief, and Ricketts announced that he will be seeking legislative approval of a proposed ballot issue to restrict local government property tax increases to 3% a year.
"This budget delivers on the promise of property tax relief," the governor told reporters during a budget briefing Wednesday evening. "This budget is a big deal for property tax relief."
On top of the $275 million a year provided in the state property tax credit program, and $107 million provided in homestead tax exemptions for qualifying elderly and Nebraskans with disabilities, Ricketts triggered an increase in the state's new income tax credit on property taxes paid.
He did that by transferring $88 million into the state's cash reserve fund, which put the fund at more than $500 million, triggering the additional property tax credits as authorized under Legislative Bill 1107, a law passed last year that created the new income tax credit.
That means that $289 million a year will be available in those credits. That compares to $125 million that was available on this year's tax filings.
Initially, LB 1107 is expected to provide a 3% break on property taxes for the owner of an average home. But the tax break is anticipated to grow to 17% after five years, if the state's economy continue to increase state tax receipts, and trigger the additional income tax credits.
Ricketts said he is also seeking legislative approval to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot. It would restrict tax revenue increases by local schools, cities, counties and other local government subdivisions to no more than 3% a year.
The governor said that if local spending increases are not limited, then increased state aid won't result in lower tax bills as property valuations increase.
"We need to have spending restraints," Ricketts told reporters. "If we don't do this, it's my belief that at some point in the future, voters are going to take matters into their own hands."
Such spending limits spawned a bitter fight in the Legislature last year. Education groups oppose additional limits, arguing local school boards have budgeted conservatively and need the flexibility to react to enrollment growth and other issues.
But Ricketts has called spending restraints the unfinished business of 2020. In his speech Thursday, he said property taxes have grown by 4.46% annually on average for the last 10 years.
Among the other highlights in the governor's budget proposal for the next two fiscal years:
-- Calls for no tax increase, and a two-year average growth in state spending of 1.5%. The budget was helped by carrying over $61 million in unspent funds by the Health and Human Services agency, and by using nearly $50 million in federal CARES Act funds to pay for public safety costs.
-- Seeks approval of a legislative bill calling for $20 million a year in state funds to expand broadband internet service in rural areas. About 80,000 households in Nebraska do not have the high-speed internet service considered necessary for today's work and school demands.
-- Seeks approval of a $230 million, maximum-medium security prison to house 1,500 inmates. The project would address chronic overcrowding of state prisons, which ranks second worst in the country, and allow for an upgrade to aging facilities like the State Penitentiary, which first opened in 1869.
-- Sets aside $50 million as an incentive to locate the new Space Force headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. Ricketts said it's not a done deal that Alabama will get the headquarters, despite Wednesday's announcement that it's the "preferred site." The incoming Biden Administration may have other ideas about where to locate the facility, he said. The facility would bring 1,400 jobs, as well as increased employment by defense contractors, to the state.
-- Seeks to make the state more attractive to military retirees. Ricketts wants to increase the tax break such retirees get on military pensions from 50%, which was granted last year, to 100%. Such a step, he said, would also enhance the state's ability to attract new military missions.
-- Sets aside $20 million a year for Career Scholarships at state universities, colleges and community colleges. The scholarships, which focus on high-need careers, would also be expanded to include private, nonprofit colleges, such as Creighton University.
