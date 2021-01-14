Gov. Ricketts calls lower property taxes the No. 1 priority for the state

That means that $289 million a year will be available in those credits. That compares to $125 million that was available on this year's tax filings.

Initially, LB 1107 is expected to provide a 3% break on property taxes for the owner of an average home. But the tax break is anticipated to grow to 17% after five years, if the state's economy continue to increase state tax receipts, and trigger the additional income tax credits.

Ricketts said he is also seeking legislative approval to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot. It would restrict tax revenue increases by local schools, cities, counties and other local government subdivisions to no more than 3% a year.

The governor said that if local spending increases are not limited, then increased state aid won't result in lower tax bills as property valuations increase.

"We need to have spending restraints," Ricketts told reporters. "If we don't do this, it's my belief that at some point in the future, voters are going to take matters into their own hands."

Such spending limits spawned a bitter fight in the Legislature last year. Education groups oppose additional limits, arguing local school boards have budgeted conservatively and need the flexibility to react to enrollment growth and other issues.