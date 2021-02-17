Gov. Ricketts calls rolling blackouts 'utterly unacceptable'

Gov. Pete Ricketts called this week's rolling blackouts "utterly unacceptable," and said the country needs to have a proper energy mix that isn't overly reliant on wind or natural gas sources.
"This is the United States of America. We are not some developing nation who has an unreliable power grid," he said during a press conference Wednesday. "While we may be doing it right here in Nebraska, clearly we have become too dependent on intermittent sources of energy or sources of energy that you cannot store on site and that's why we're having problems being able to meet the energy demands."
Ricketts' comments came as 2 to 3 million customers in Texas were left without power after historic snowfall and single-digital temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity.
Nebraska experienced scattered blackouts, as frigid temperatures throughout the Midwest caused demand for power to outweigh the supply of the Southwest Power Pool. The group of utilities from 17 states includes the Nebraska Public Power District, Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System.
NPPD said late Wednesday morning that it was able to avoid service disruptions, despite an earlier announcement that more rolling blackouts were expected during the day.
NPPD said it was at Level 2 of three levels, meaning that the regional power pool anticipates service interruptions and is urging customers to take steps to conserve energy.
Tom Kent, president and CEO of NPPD, said at a press conference Wednesday that it did not move to Level 3 as was expected earlier in the morning.
“That’s good, that’s a really good thing, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”
NPPD, the largest electric utility in the state, covers all or parts of 87 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
The power pool has told utilities that it needs a certain amount of energy taken off the grid, which is the reason for the planned outages. On Tuesday, rolling blackouts occurred in the Omaha area for about four hours, starting at 6:50 a.m. NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker said planned outages happened in NPPD's area for about two hours on Tuesday.
Kent said NPPD has a "very balanced resource mix," with 59% coal, 30% nuclear, 8% oil and gas and 2.3% wind with a little bit of hydro and solar power. He expected that the industry will learn many lessons from this unusual cold event about how to better balance issues of cost, reliability and environmental concerns with various power sources to create the best mix for customers.
However, he said that the lack of wind power was not the primary reason for the troubles within power pool's grid — it was the extreme cold that prevented fuel or power station reliability in the South, combined with a high demand for electricity and natural gas.
If NPPD's wind turbines are running at 100%, that generates 480 megawatts, Becker said. With little wind on Monday, that dropped to 14 megawatts and on Wednesday morning rose to 105 megawatts, he said.
"When any resources, whether it's wind, solar, nuclear, comes in at a level lower than predicted, it creates additional problems. That was not the only issue," Kent said.
Kent, in responding to Ricketts' comments, agreed that rolling outages are not ideal, but they were done to prevent larger and longer outages.
"It is a necessary step if the system gets out of balance," Kent said. "Had this step not been taken...we could have seen a much larger widespread, uncontrolled blackout, and that would be utterly unacceptable."
Kent said major disruptions with fuel power plants in the South, such as frozen coal plants, greatly contributed to the power problem leading to the need for rolling blackouts. He said NPPD’s generators are designed to operate in cold conditions and didn’t have problems. The utility company even used a Lexington power plant to add more energy to the grid — that location hadn’t been online since the summer in 2012.
Ricketts said he believes there is “great reliability” with coal and nuclear power because they are not intermittent sources and can store energy on site.
