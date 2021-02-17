Gov. Ricketts calls rolling blackouts 'utterly unacceptable'

Tom Kent, president and CEO of NPPD, said at a press conference Wednesday that it did not move to Level 3 as was expected earlier in the morning.

“That’s good, that’s a really good thing, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

NPPD, the largest electric utility in the state, covers all or parts of 87 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

The power pool has told utilities that it needs a certain amount of energy taken off the grid, which is the reason for the planned outages. On Tuesday, rolling blackouts occurred in the Omaha area for about four hours, starting at 6:50 a.m. NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker said planned outages happened in NPPD's area for about two hours on Tuesday.

Kent said NPPD has a "very balanced resource mix," with 59% coal, 30% nuclear, 8% oil and gas and 2.3% wind with a little bit of hydro and solar power. He expected that the industry will learn many lessons from this unusual cold event about how to better balance issues of cost, reliability and environmental concerns with various power sources to create the best mix for customers.