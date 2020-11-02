Gov. Ricketts: Coronavirus vaccines will be free to all Nebraskans

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that coronavirus vaccinations will be provided free for all Nebraskans, when the vaccine is available.
That includes people who are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private health insurance or who have no insurance, he said.
State health officials joined the governor last week to unveil a plan for distributing the vaccine. At the time, they said the vaccine itself would be free but they did not have an answer about the cost for administering the vaccine.
At a press conference Monday, Ricketts said people will not have to pay any costs associated with getting the vaccine, including any co-pays and deductibles that would normally be required.
Under the state's distribution plan, health care workers will be first in line to be vaccinated. Vulnerable people and other essential workers would get the next spots in line. Vaccinations would be provided to the general public only after the state has plenty of vaccine available.
Federal officials have said a vaccine may be ready yet this year, possibly by late November.
More than 150 coronavirus vaccines are in development across the world, and multiple vaccine candidates have gotten to the third phase of trials, meaning that they are being tried in a broad range of people over a period of time to see if they are safe and effective.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
