Gov. Ricketts, first lady to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at dinner
Gov. Ricketts, first lady to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at dinner

Gov Ricketts Susanne Shore

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore shakes hands while exiting the Norris Chamber of the State Capitol after the Governor gave his state of the state address on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore are in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's office said Tuesday. 

The Ricketts were exposed during a dinner engagement with three other people outdoors on Sunday, according to a spokesman for the governor. The governor and first lady will quarantine for 14 days, said Taylor Gage, the governor’s director of strategic communications.

“One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday," Gage said. "Neither the governor or first lady are showing any symptoms, and they will get tested at the appropriate time. The governor will host his Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus briefings virtually.”

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

