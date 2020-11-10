Gov. Ricketts, first lady to quarantine after being exposed to COVID at dinner

LINCOLN — One day after warning Nebraskans that COVID-19 is being spread through social gatherings, Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore are in quarantine after being exposed at a small dinner gathering.
The couple ate outdoors with three other people at their Omaha residence on Sunday, Ricketts said. One of the three tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Ricketts said Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the exposure was a case of letting his guard down. The dinner was outside to take advantage of the good ventilation and the unseasonably warm weather, and the guests wore masks when they came in the house.
“It does demonstrate that we just all need to be careful with regard to social interactions and try and keep them to small group gatherings because the virus spreads from person to person, so it will always take the opportunity to do that if it can,” he said.
Critics used the announcement to point out Ricketts’ refusal to mandate statewide mask wearing, although his latest public health measure does require masks in businesses when staff and patrons are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said Ricketts had “failed in his duty to — first and foremost — protect Nebraskans from this pandemic. He needs to follow Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who declared a state of emergency and issued a mandate for all residents to wear masks in public until further notice.”
“Nebraska COVID-19 cases are soaring and our hospitals are dangerously close to reaching capacity,” she said. “This is failed leadership. His office even stooped to attacking several doctors on social media for doing their duty to save lives.”
Nebraska just finished its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and ranks fifth nationally for new cases per capita.
Douglas County officials reported another 592 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 27,399. The virus killed nine more people, bringing the total to 255. Statewide, there were 85,551 cases of the disease and 710 deaths as of late Monday.
The governor also has faced criticism on social media over whether he has been following his own social-distancing and mask-wearing rules. Events in question have included a recent hunting trip near Arnold, a speech sponsored by Hillsdale College and the preelection rally for President Trump attended by an estimated 29,000 people, many who were not wearing masks.
In response, Gage said the governor follows the rules that the state has promoted, which, generally speaking, call for people to wear a mask indoors when social distance cannot be maintained.
He said the governor wore a mask at the Hillsdale College event when he was not speaking or taking a photo. Audience members at the speech were seated more than 6 feet apart, although not all wore masks.
Support Local Journalism
Gage said Ricketts often removes his mask for photo-taking for a moment and then places it back on afterward, as he did Monday after a press conference highlighting the need for people to adopt foster children.
Ricketts also wore a mask at the Trump rally when he was not speaking, Gage said, although he noted that the rally was outdoors and not subject to the same rules as indoor events.
He said the governor does not wear a mask for socially distanced activities such as hunting.
Ricketts said he and his wife will quarantine for 14 days and plan to get tested about three or four days after the exposure. Health experts say that testing too quickly after an exposure can miss an infection that is still incubating.
The governor said he is feeling fine so far and rode more than 23 miles on his stationary bicycle Tuesday. He spoke at a previously planned press conference via an online connection.
Also Tuesday:
Contact tracing. Ricketts urged Nebraskans to “allow a little space for grace” if they are called by contact tracers. He said those workers are playing an important role in trying to control the virus. Their job is to reach people who have tested positive, find out who they might have exposed, then contact those people to ask them to quarantine.
The state has about 1,000 contact tracers at work this week, up from the numbers in early September. More tracers have been brought on as the number of coronavirus cases has increased.
Coronavirus aid. Struggling restaurants and bars have snapped up the $20 million pool of coronavirus aid that the state made available last month. Livestock producers also have claimed all the money set aside to help them through the pandemic but some other aid programs still have money available, Ricketts said.
The programs draw on more than $1 billion of federal CARES Act funding that went to the state government. The governor said the state has no plans for additional aid unless Congress acts.
Legislative meet. The pandemic disrupted plans for state lawmakers to meet this week at the Dismal River Club near Mullen, Nebraska. Several lawmakers already had bowed out of the gathering out of concern about social distancing.
The final straw came when State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board, and his office staff got word Tuesday that they had been exposed to a person with the virus. Without them, Hilgers said he couldn’t ensure that the health of those who showed up in person could be protected properly or that the planned virtual option could be managed successfully for senators who did not attend in person.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.