Gov. Ricketts, first lady to quarantine after being exposed to COVID at dinner

In response, Gage said the governor follows the rules that the state has promoted, which, generally speaking, call for people to wear a mask indoors when social distance cannot be maintained.

He said the governor wore a mask at the Hillsdale College event when he was not speaking or taking a photo. Audience members at the speech were seated more than 6 feet apart, although not all wore masks.

Gage said Ricketts often removes his mask for photo-taking for a moment and then places it back on afterward, as he did Monday after a press conference highlighting the need for people to adopt foster children.

Ricketts also wore a mask at the Trump rally when he was not speaking, Gage said, although he noted that the rally was outdoors and not subject to the same rules as indoor events.

He said the governor does not wear a mask for socially distanced activities such as hunting.

Ricketts said he and his wife will quarantine for 14 days and plan to get tested about three or four days after the exposure. Health experts say that testing too quickly after an exposure can miss an infection that is still incubating.