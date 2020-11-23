Gov. Ricketts issues urgent plea: Keep Thanksgiving gatherings small, avoid bars

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state's chief medical officer issued urgent pleas Monday for Nebraskans to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ricketts again asked people to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small, and added a new precaution: stay out of the bars on Wednesday evening, traditionally a busy time for bars. And, if people do go out, he asked that they find a heated patio outside to avoid bringing the virus home to a grandparent.
With infections and hospitalizations reaching record levels, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said that how citizens embrace safety precautions in the next few weeks will determine the extent of the pandemic in the state.
"We are living in extremely challenging times. It's straining our resources," said Anthone, passionately calling on Nebraskans to "pull together" as they did when devastating floods struck Nebraska in 2019.
Ricketts' Monday briefing was part of a stepped-up effort by his administration to achieve voluntary compliance with his recommended precautions. He appeared in person on Monday after spending two weeks in quarantine after being exposed to the virus during a dinner at his Omaha home.
Over the weekend, the state's two largest newspapers, including The World-Herald, called on the governor to impose a statewide mask mandate — something Ricketts has resisted — to help stem the spread of the virus.
"Masks aren’t foolproof and are not the sole solution, but the evidence is that they help at least a little and probably a lot," the World-Herald wrote in its editorial. "A mask mandate says our leaders are serious and will no longer abet resistance by disregarding medical advice and health workers’ pleas."
When asked about the editorials, Ricketts didn't directly respond. Instead, he repeated what he's said all along — masks are just one "tool" to prevent the virus' spread, and that he highly recommends that they be used when people can't maintain a safe distance from one another.
And, he said, states like Wisconsin and Minnesota have high rates of infection despite mask mandates there. In the past, Ricketts has said mandates breed resistance, and that he doesn't want to impose the heavy hand of government.
As of Monday, 976 COVID-19 patients are in Nebraska hospitals, which is four times the number on Oct. 1, the governor said.
He warned that citizens need to take precautions now, or tougher directed health measures will be imposed, perhaps even this weekend.
The governor has pledged to impose tougher restrictions on public gatherings if 25% of all hospital beds in the state are occupied by COVID patients. Nebraska is above 20% now.
The tougher restrictions would limit indoor gatherings to 10 people or less, and outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less. Bars would also be limited to take-out or carry-out orders only, as they were when the coronavirus initially struck this spring.
