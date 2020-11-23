Gov. Ricketts issues urgent plea: Keep Thanksgiving gatherings small, avoid bars

Over the weekend, the state's two largest newspapers, including The World-Herald, called on the governor to impose a statewide mask mandate — something Ricketts has resisted — to help stem the spread of the virus.

"Masks aren’t foolproof and are not the sole solution, but the evidence is that they help at least a little and probably a lot," the World-Herald wrote in its editorial. "A mask mandate says our leaders are serious and will no longer abet resistance by disregarding medical advice and health workers’ pleas."

When asked about the editorials, Ricketts didn't directly respond. Instead, he repeated what he's said all along — masks are just one "tool" to prevent the virus' spread, and that he highly recommends that they be used when people can't maintain a safe distance from one another.

And, he said, states like Wisconsin and Minnesota have high rates of infection despite mask mandates there. In the past, Ricketts has said mandates breed resistance, and that he doesn't want to impose the heavy hand of government.