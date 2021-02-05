Gov. Ricketts: It could take several months to vaccinate 65-plus age group

But Ricketts, speaking at a Friday press conference, said he was on a call with Pfizer’s CEO Thursday, and Nebraska expects to receive additional Pfizer doses later this month.

Ricketts said Nebraska has 500,000 people ages 65 and older, and perhaps 400,000 of those will want the vaccine.

The governor said the state still anticipates it will take a few months to vaccinate that population. As to the pace ahead, Ricketts said, “A lot will depend on how much vaccine we get.”

> Johnson & Johnson filed Thursday for emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the FDA, and Ricketts indicated that could lead to Nebraska receiving an additional stream of vaccines later in February.

> Nebraska will join a new federal vaccine program administered through pharmacies. That program is different from a federal pharmacy program administering shots at long-term care facilities. And it’s separate from the allotment going to local health districts that are administering shots at community vaccination clinics.

Ling said the state hasn’t received a list of participating pharmacies, but she cited participation of select Walmarts and local pharmacies that work with suppliers AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.