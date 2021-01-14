Gov. Ricketts proposes two-pronged approach to lowering property taxes

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to limit property tax collections appears headed for turbulence, based on initial reactions from lawmakers and others Thursday.
But the governor won plaudits for proposals to expand broadband access across the state, fully fund state school aid and control state spending growth.
Ricketts unveiled his budget and legislative priorities in his annual State of the State address. The speech ran barely 15 minutes and was delivered to the Nebraska Legislature without the usual crowd of citizens and lobbyists.
In his address, the governor laid out a two-pronged approach to lower property taxes, which he called the No. 1 priority for the state.
First, the state will provide $1.36 billion over two years in direct help for property taxpayers. That includes $298 million a year of income tax credits for property taxes paid, under a new state law; $275 million a year in the older property tax credit program; and $107 million a year in homestead tax exemptions for older and disabled homeowners.
Second, Ricketts said he will seek legislative approval for a ballot measure to restrict local governments from increasing property tax revenue by more than 3% a year. He warned that failing to limit property taxes would lead to voters taking action.
“The limits we are proposing here are reasonable and will help ensure that local control of the institutions we cherish endures for years to come,” he said.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who introduced the proposed constitutional amendment on the governor’s behalf, said she hasn’t talked to anyone who is not “angry” about high property taxes.
She said this year’s proposal is an improvement because it allows exceptions for school districts experiencing growth, like Elkhorn and Millard, and also allows voters to override the state lid.
Ricketts’ focus on property taxes drew praise from the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Federation of Independent Business, although neither commented specifically about the proposed 3% limit.
But OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renee Fry raised concerns that the proposed lid would squeeze schools and other local governments.
“We are concerned that the governor seems to be blaming schools and other local governments for high property taxes,” she said. “Nebraska ranks low in its level of state support for schools and other local governments, which contributes to us being highly reliant on property taxes.”
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said local school boards are “closest to the people” and best able to decide how much needs to be spent on schools.
He and others expressed disappointment that, although Ricketts talked about the “grit, tenacity and determination” that Nebraskans have shown during the pandemic, the speech lacked a plan for helping people recover from the economic hits it has delivered.
“What was missing was any discussion about the need to address the substantial hardship Nebraskans are facing because of the pandemic or the systemic racism that is harming our communities, our state, and our country,” said Becky Gould, executive director of Nebraska Appleseed.
Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said he was upset that Ricketts, in his speech, failed to congratulate him on his election as he did other first-year lawmakers.
His North Omaha district, McKinney said, is “always the last to be thought about.”
An advance copy of the speech included McKinney among those to be congratulated, but the governor failed to name him when he gave his address. The governor later apologized to McKinney through notes and a phone call.
Perhaps the most popular part of the governor’s plan was a proposal to put $20 million a year into expanding broadband access. The money would be enough to hook up 30,000 Nebraska households.
“Whether it’s telehealth, education, access for main street businesses or precision agriculture, expanding and improving broadband is vital for growth and Nebraska’s future,” said Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue.
Among the other highlights of the governor's budget proposal for the next two fiscal years:
- Calls for no tax increase and a two-year average growth in state spending of 1.5%. The budget was helped by carrying over $61 million in unspent funds for the Department of Health and Human Services and by using almost $50 million in federal coronavirus relief money to pay public safety costs.
- Seeks approval of a a $230 million maximum-medium security prison to house 1,500 inmates. The project would address the chronic overcrowding of state prisons, which ranks second-worst in the country, and allow for an upgrade to aging facilities like the State Penitentiary, which opened in 1869.
- Sets aside $50 million as an incentive to locate the new U.S. Space Command headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. Ricketts said it's not a done deal that Alabama will get the headquarters, though the Air Force said it's the "preferred site." The incoming Biden administration may have other ideas about where to locate the headquarters, he said. It would bring 1,400 jobs, as well as increased employment by defense contractors, to the state.
- Seeks to make the state more attractive to military retirees. Ricketts wants to increase the tax break such retirees receive on military pensions from 50%, which was granted last year, to 100%. Such a step, he said, would also enhance the state's ability to attract new military missions.