Gov. Ricketts proposes two-pronged approach to lowering property taxes

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who introduced the proposed constitutional amendment on the governor’s behalf, said she hasn’t talked to anyone who is not “angry” about high property taxes.

She said this year’s proposal is an improvement because it allows exceptions for school districts experiencing growth, like Elkhorn and Millard, and also allows voters to override the state lid.

Ricketts’ focus on property taxes drew praise from the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Federation of Independent Business, although neither commented specifically about the proposed 3% limit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renee Fry raised concerns that the proposed lid would squeeze schools and other local governments.

“We are concerned that the governor seems to be blaming schools and other local governments for high property taxes,” she said. “Nebraska ranks low in its level of state support for schools and other local governments, which contributes to us being highly reliant on property taxes.”

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said local school boards are “closest to the people” and best able to decide how much needs to be spent on schools.