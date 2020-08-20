Gov. Ricketts signs compromise tax bill, says it's a 'giant step' for property tax relief

The bill includes an update of the state's tax-break program for businesses that create or retain jobs called the ImagiNE Act, as well as a pledge to devote $300 million in state funds if the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha becomes a reality. The $300 million would not be allocated unless the federal government and private donors come up with $1.3 billion in funding for the proposal, a $2.6 billion center to respond to pandemics, bioterrorism and natural disasters.

Some budget-watchers have expressed concern that the state won't be able to afford LB 1107 amid depressed tax receipts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal projections forecast a more than $700 million budget gap — between expected tax receipts and projected spending — in the next two-year budget cycle.

But Ricketts, as he left Thursday's event, dismissed those concerns, saying the state would manage "just like any Nebraska family" by adjusting its spending, if necessary.

LB 1107 was amended to address some budget concerns by putting off the full fiscal impact of the tax cuts and tax breaks for a few years. Initially, the owner of a $200,000 home in Omaha would see a $142 reduction in their property tax bill, or about 3%. That, opponents of the bill said, would only reduce the increase in their taxes.