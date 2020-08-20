Gov. Ricketts signs compromise tax bill, says it's a 'giant step' for property tax relief

LINCOLN — On the steps of the State Capitol, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed into law Thursday a package of bills that he called "a giant step forward" in reducing the state's property taxes.
The governor said that when Legislative Bill 1107 is fully funded in three to five years, the state will deliver a 17% reduction in property taxes for the owner of a $200,000 home in Lincoln.
That reduction includes the current property tax credit program, which doles out $275 million a year in reductions, along with the LB 1107's new income tax credit. That credit begins at $125 million a year and, if the state's tax receipts rise beyond 3.5% a year, would increase to $375 million a year.
That would total $650 million in state funds used to defray local property taxes, he said.
"That deserves a line of applause. That's a good deal," Ricketts told about 60 onlookers at the ceremonial signing.
The governor was joined at the ceremony by 15 state senators, including some from the "super seven" group organized by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who crafted a last-minute plan on a trio of proposals that had stalled during the 2019 and 2020 sessions.
The bill includes an update of the state's tax-break program for businesses that create or retain jobs called the ImagiNE Act, as well as a pledge to devote $300 million in state funds if the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha becomes a reality. The $300 million would not be allocated unless the federal government and private donors come up with $1.3 billion in funding for the proposal, a $2.6 billion center to respond to pandemics, bioterrorism and natural disasters.
Some budget-watchers have expressed concern that the state won't be able to afford LB 1107 amid depressed tax receipts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal projections forecast a more than $700 million budget gap — between expected tax receipts and projected spending — in the next two-year budget cycle.
But Ricketts, as he left Thursday's event, dismissed those concerns, saying the state would manage "just like any Nebraska family" by adjusting its spending, if necessary.
LB 1107 was amended to address some budget concerns by putting off the full fiscal impact of the tax cuts and tax breaks for a few years. Initially, the owner of a $200,000 home in Omaha would see a $142 reduction in their property tax bill, or about 3%. That, opponents of the bill said, would only reduce the increase in their taxes.
During the event, a heckler shouted at the speakers, "How about paid sick leave for packing plant workers? What about people who are dying. What about people who lost their jobs? Why don't you do something for them?"
The speakers kept talking, though a few state senators complained that the 2020 session didn't do enough to address families who are struggling with paying bills and facing eviction because of the pandemic.
