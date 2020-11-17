Gov. Ricketts will not interfere with cities imposing mask mandates

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that his administration will not interfere with cities passing mask mandates, as long as they act within the law.
He commented at a press briefing just hours after the Beatrice Board of Health approved a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces through Dec. 15. Several other Nebraska cities are looking to follow suit, including Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Fairbury and others.
Ricketts has repeatedly refused to consider a statewide mask mandate, arguing that he doesn’t want to use government power to force mask use and that doing so would breed resistance. He also has barred local public health departments from establishing mandates in their areas.
On Tuesday, he continued to disagree with mandating mask use. But he did not put forward any arguments that cities cannot issue their own orders, saying simply that they should consult with their legal counsel.
Cities have been emboldened after State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, an attorney and the chairman of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee, said state law gives cities the authority to “make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious or malignant diseases into the city.”
He said cities also have authority to regulate nuisances, which would include curbing the spread of the potentially deadly pandemic.
Omaha and Lincoln already require mask-wearing in most indoor settings, other than residences. In Omaha, the City Council passed an ordinance to that effect.
In Lincoln, the requirement is part of a directed health measure imposed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The department has a special status under state law and does not have to seek state approval for its actions.
Ricketts urged Nebraskans to voluntarily wear masks but said they are not the only tool that can help prevent COVID-19.
He advocated for a "swiss cheese" strategy to countering the virus, using several layers of control measures. While each has holes, together they can provide good coverage. Other measures include keeping 6 feet of distance between people, washing hands regularly and avoiding crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.
