Gov. Ricketts will not interfere with cities imposing mask mandates

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that his administration will not interfere with cities passing mask mandates, as long as they act within the law.

He commented at a press briefing just hours after the Beatrice Board of Health approved a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces through Dec. 15. Several other Nebraska cities are looking to follow suit, including Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Fairbury and others.

Ricketts has repeatedly refused to consider a statewide mask mandate, arguing that he doesn’t want to use government power to force mask use and that doing so would breed resistance. He also has barred local public health departments from establishing mandates in their areas.

On Tuesday, he continued to disagree with mandating mask use. But he did not put forward any arguments that cities cannot issue their own orders, saying simply that they should consult with their legal counsel.