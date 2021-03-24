Government Accountability Office to investigate SpaceCom basing decision

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he and other members of Congress with districts affected by the decision were briefed by the Air Force last month on how their sites fared. They were not given full results of the evaluation, though, and were asked not to release briefing slides to the news media.

Bacon said the selection committee ranked Offutt second to Redstone on the strength of the Omaha area’s low cost of living, its schools and the $107 million financial package offered toward the cost of building SpaceCom’s new $1 billion headquarters. He said senior leaders later bumped Offutt to third place, moving Peterson up to second.

Bacon said Offutt lost out because Omaha lacks the space-related businesses that Huntsville or Colorado Springs could offer.

“We were competitive in every area, except we didn’t have a space mission at Offutt,” Bacon said. “We have a great workforce. It just isn’t a space workforce.”

He said he’s glad the decision is being looked at, although he doubts it will change the final decision.

“I think it’s good to have a review and make sure it was fair,” Bacon said. “The bottom line was that we did very well.”