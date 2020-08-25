11 Nebraska state senators make long-shot bid for special session on racial justice issues

LINCOLN — A group of 11 state senators launched a long-shot bid Tuesday to convene a special session on racial justice issues, with one lawmaker admitting it probably won't happen.

Still, the senator who made that prediction, State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, applauded the conviction of the group of senators for seeking something that is right, but may not happen.

"That is the definition of integrity," said Chambers, who will end 46 years of service in the one-house Unicameral Legislature because of term limits.

The Legislature can call for a special session with the support of 33 senators. Gov. Pete Ricketts also can call for a special session.

Ricketts, through a spokesman, has said he won't do so.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, one of the 11 senators, said Tuesday that there's "a chance" 33 senators might want to return to Lincoln for a special session, but it will be very difficult, given that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and that lawmakers just finished a rough-and-tumble 60-day session two weeks ago.