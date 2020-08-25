11 Nebraska state senators make long-shot bid for special session on racial justice issues

LINCOLN — A group of 11 state senators launched a long-shot bid Tuesday to convene a special session on racial justice issues, with one lawmaker admitting it probably won't happen.
Still, the senator who made that prediction, State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, applauded the conviction of the group of senators for seeking something that is right, but may not happen.
"That is the definition of integrity," said Chambers, who will end 46 years of service in the one-house Unicameral Legislature because of term limits.
The Legislature can call for a special session with the support of 33 senators. Gov. Pete Ricketts also can call for a special session.
Ricketts, through a spokesman, has said he won't do so.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, one of the 11 senators, said Tuesday that there's "a chance" 33 senators might want to return to Lincoln for a special session, but it will be very difficult, given that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and that lawmakers just finished a rough-and-tumble 60-day session two weeks ago.
"These issues aren't going away," Morfeld said. "I also know that there's more than 11 senators (who care)."
Tuesday morning, the senators delivered a letter to the Secretary of State's Office outlining 10 purposes for a special session. The reasons include to pass legislation that increases civilian oversight of law enforcement agencies, ensures better workplace protections against COVID-19, provides adequate compensation to the unemployed and increases protection against eviction from homes.
The request will be forwarded to all 49 state senators to determine whether at least 33 agree. If so, the governor would be required to call a special session within five days. The letter comes a week after the ACLU of Nebraska and several racial justice organizations called for a special session.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said that many senators left Lincoln two weeks ago disappointed that issues raised by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the unemployment and financial stress caused by COVID-19 were not addressed by state lawmakers. Both issues, she said, disproportionately impact people of color.
She said she disagrees with other lawmakers who say consideration of these issues can wait until January, when the Legislature convenes its 2021 regular session.
"People are dying every day," Cavanaugh said. "Every day that we wait to take action is another day lives are impacted."
Besides Chambers, Morfeld and Cavanaugh, those signing the letter were Sens. Matt Hansen and Patty Pansing Brooks, both of Lincoln, and Sens. Sara Howard, Megan Hunt, Rick Kolowski, John McCollister, Tony Vargas and Justin Wayne, all of Omaha.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.