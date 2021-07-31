125 Nebraska groups apply for nearly $335 million to help fund pandemic-delayed projects

The U.S. Treasury Department has discretion on whether to split the funds into two payments and on the timing of the payments, according to a Treasury official. But it has very little discretion in the amount of money that it will send.

The Treasury has issued initial guidance on how the money can be spent, and Tom Bergquist, director of the state’s Legislative Fiscal Office, anticipates more will be coming.

“It’s very fluid,” Bergquist said. Questions remain about how the money can be used, with the looming possibility that any misallocated funds could result in the state paying back the feds out of its own pocket.

At this point, State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, said officials haven’t seen any guidance that would indicate the money can’t be used for shovel-ready projects.

The Governor’s Office plans to propose a budget recommendation for the initial $520 million.