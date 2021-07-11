18 months in, St. Francis still not meeting contract requirements. How long will Nebraska give it?

Among them was the case of five children placed in foster care with relatives. The foster family moved in October, but the children’s records have yet to be updated with their new address. No home study has been conducted in preparation for their planned adoption, and no records have been kept of their medical, dental, vision and mental health care.

The children went without medication for almost a year because their Medicaid coverage was ended. So far this year, the children have had three different St. Francis case managers.

There was also the case of a young child placed in foster care with a relative. The child was left there even though the relative’s significant other did not pass a background check and other children were barred from being placed in the home.

St. Francis workers left the child in the home until Foster Care Review Office staff pointed out that one foster parent was in jail and there was a warrant for the other. The child was in the home from July 2020 until April 2021.

While Stephens would not address specific cases, he said St. Francis has developed a “really aggressive” hiring plan and is working on several initiatives aimed at attracting and keeping workers for a difficult, sometimes traumatic job.