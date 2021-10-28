2 candidates plan to challenge Machaela Cavanaugh for Nebraska legislative seat

At least two candidates intend to challenge State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh when she runs for reelection in 2022.

Christian Mirch, a lawyer and police officer, and Elizabeth Hallgren, a small-business adviser and educator, have launched campaigns for Cavanaugh's west-central Omaha district.

District 6 is bordered, roughly, to the north and south by Maple and Pacific Streets and to the east and west by 144th and 72nd Streets.

Mirch worked as an Omaha police officer for 10 years and left after finishing his law degree to clerk for Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican, he said. He later worked in private practice at an Omaha law firm, he said, then opened his own practice and does some work for the State Department of Labor. He still works part time as a police officer in Yutan.

Mirch is also on the board of the Set Me Free Project, which offers curriculums aimed at preventing human trafficking. He was chair of the Douglas County Republican Party but said he stepped down this week in accordance with party guidelines related to running for office.

A flyer for a Mirch fundraising event names Rep. Don Bacon as a special guest.