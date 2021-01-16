270 Nebraska National Guard members head to Washington for inauguration

A Nebraska National Guard contingent departed Lincoln on Saturday with 270 personnel who will provide security in Washington for the upcoming presidential inauguration.

In total, about 300 Nebraska Guard members are deploying.

Seventy more troops are going than the 200 approved for deployment earlier in the week. They will join 30 personnel who had already deployed to serve during the inauguration, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska Guard spokesman.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state’s adjutant general, approved the additional men and women because many volunteered for the deployment, Ingalsbe said.

"Gen. Bohac was confident based on the response from our soldiers and airmen who volunteered for the mission that we could provide the additional 70 and still, as always, maintain our ability to respond here in the state if needed," Ingalsbe said.

The soldiers and airmen departed Lincoln aboard military transport aircraft and will be sworn in by Washington law enforcement before Wednesday's inauguration.