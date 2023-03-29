LINCOLN — A bill guaranteeing state support for every public school student and boosting special education funding advanced out of the Education Committee on Wednesday.

Legislative Bill 853, which would increase state support for schools by about $305 million annually, represents a major piece of Gov. Jim Pillen's school aid and tax cut plan. State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced the bill on the governor's behalf.

Lawmakers started debating another part of the governor's plan — a package of income tax cuts — on Wednesday and are expected to take up a package of property tax changes later in the week.

LB 853 advanced on a 6-1 vote, with one abstention. Several committee members praised the plan, saying they appreciated Pillen's willingness to put more money into public education. Sen. Dave Murman, the Education Committee chairman, said the bill would be good for all districts because it would increase funding for all.

"We talk all the time about investing in education. Here's our chance," said Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, adding that he wants the increased state support to drive down school property taxes.

But Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha cast the lone vote against the bill, arguing the proposal would not do enough for the Omaha Public Schools, the state's largest, while sending proportionally larger amounts to smaller rural school districts.

District-by-district estimates, provided by the Governor's Office, show that the bill would mean $91.5 million more state support for OPS over three years. That's 9.9% of the $920.9 million increase statewide for the same period. But OPS educates 16% of Nebraska students.

Other urban districts and those educating large numbers of students in poverty would get proportionally less of the new funding as well.

"We're comfortable investing in education when it doesn't affect black and brown kids," Wayne said.

Briese responded that the state already provides about half of the funding for OPS. He said the state should do more for school districts that rely on property taxes for virtually all of their funding. Those districts do not qualify for equalization aid, the biggest source of state school aid.

Equalization aid provides state dollars to fill the gap between a district’s educational needs and the money it can get from property taxes and other sources. The number of equalized districts in the state has shrunk because steep increases in agricultural land valuations have allowed more districts to meet their needs with property taxes.

About two-thirds of districts currently do not quality for equalization aid. Those tend to be rural districts with lower property tax levies. Those that get equalization money tend to be larger schools, and their tax levies usually are close to the maximum allowed by law.

Under LB 853, the state would provide public schools with $1,500 for each student. The per-student payments would largely benefit districts that get no equalization aid.

For equalized districts, the per-student payments would be completely offset by a loss of equalization aid in the first two years. But, starting with the third year, the bill would allow equalized districts to keep $600 of the $1,500 per-student payments as additional funding.

The bill also requires the state to put enough money into special education so the combination of state and federal support would cover 80% of costs. Currently, the combination covers around 40% of costs, with the rest coming from schools’ general fund budgets.

The special ed provision would increase state support for all school districts in the first two years. Starting with the third year, the increased state funding would cause equalization aid to drop, based on the various factors used to calculate that aid. But equalized districts would not lose aid because of the proposed change in how per-student payments would be counted.

Under Pillen's plan, the increased school aid would be paid from a proposed Education Future Fund. The fund would be created under LB 681, which is pending before the Appropriations Committee.

That bill calls for the state to put an initial $1 billion into the fund this year, drawing on the state's rosy tax revenue projections. It then provides for a $250 million infusion each following year.

