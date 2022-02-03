$4 for shampoo? Bill would cap markup charged on goods sold to Nebraska inmates

“Incarceration shouldn’t be a big business,” he said. “We must humanize those incarcerated, because one wrong decision and that could all be us.”

But Scott Frakes, director of NDCS, said the program provides important revenue for inmate services, including for prison libraries and recreational facilities.

The proposed 10% limit on markup would cost the department an estimated $1.1 million in commissary revenue, according to a fiscal impact statement. In fiscal year 2021, the commissaries generated total net revenue of $1.5 million.

“Without this revenue and in order to provide similar level services for inmates, other funding sources, like general funds, would be necessary to make up the loss,” Frakes said.

Several senators were surprised to learn that inmates are expected to purchase their own personal hygiene products.

Frakes said there is minimal markup on those and other items, such as over-the-counter medication and school supplies. The bulk of the revenue comes from food and drinks, which have the highest markup.