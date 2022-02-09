4 GOP governor candidates agree to Nebraska Public Media debate

Nebraska Public Media also reported that a lesser-known candidate, Michael Connely, declined the invitation after learning the venue currently has a mask requirement.

The debate will take place at the Nebraska Public Media building in Lincoln, without an audience.

News Director Dennis Kellogg is the debate moderator, and a panel of professional Nebraska journalists will ask questions, according to a press release.

Thibodeau criticized Pillen and Herbster last week for failing to commit to the KMTV/World-Herald debate, saying their unwillingness to participate proved "they cannot adequately address the critical issues facing our state." That debate has been put on hold.

“I look forward to sharing my message and vision with the voters of Nebraska," Thibodeau said in a statement Wednesday. "I firmly believe that public debate is fundamental to our electoral process. Any candidate unwilling to debate and defend their positions forewarns Nebraskans of their unwillingness to be accountable as governor.”