5 things to watch as Nebraska Legislature returns

LINCOLN — When the Nebraska Legislature last met, fewer than 75 people in the state had tested positive for coronavirus and no one had died of the disease.
The state’s economy kept humming, although social distancing mandates had started causing hiccups in the Omaha area. In Washington, D.C., Congress was at work on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill and, in Minnesota, George Floyd was still alive.
Life looks very different four months later, as lawmakers return to finish out the 2020 session.
Lawmakers are slated to reconvene Monday and to wrap up the remaining 17 legislative days of what was to be a 60-day session on Aug. 16. The session was suspended March 16 as the coronavirus started to spread across the state. Lawmakers met for three brief days in late March to pass an emergency coronavirus appropriation bill.
Some key lawmakers say they expect that the events of the intervening months will affect the outcome of the session, especially the pandemic, the economic chaos it created and the focus on racial justice that followed Floyd’s slaying.
“This will be intense,” predicted State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman. “It’ll be great political theater.”
Here are five things to watch during the rest of the session:
Budget issues
In February, Nebraska tax revenues were rolling in at more than a 7% growth clip. When the fiscal year ended June 30, after economic chaos caused by the coronavirus, the state had collected $266 million less than had been projected four months earlier.
The state’s official revenue forecasting board will hold a special meeting Thursday to update that projection for the current fiscal year, which began July 1. The result could send the Appropriations Committee back to the drawing board to make changes in their budget plan.
The budget bills they advanced earlier are awaiting second-round debate by the full Legislature.
Stinner expects the new forecast to be lower than the February one, but it remains to be seen how much lower. He said federal coronavirus aid, such as the $1,200 stimulus checks, the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits and the small-business loan program, have helped the state.
“I’m certainly more optimistic than I was at the outset of COVID,” he said, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.
But he also put the chances of having money left after taking care of state operations at only 50-50. The previously proposed budget anticipated having $134 million available for purposes including property tax relief and business tax incentives.
Taxing battles
The last four months have not diminished demands for passing a major property tax relief measure, renewing Nebraska’s business tax incentives program and devoting $300 million of future tax revenue to support a proposed all-hazard response facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
But the intervening weeks have not made it any easier for advocates of those three initiatives to work out their differences and put together 33 solid votes to overcome opposition.
In fact, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the path has gotten harder and divisions deeper.
Tax changes in the federal coronavirus relief legislation, passed in March, could cut state income tax collections by $125 million in the current fiscal year and a total of $250 million over three years. That’s in addition to the revenue losses caused by the economic effects of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers prioritizing property tax relief want to decouple the state’s tax code from the new federal changes, rather than have the changes take effect automatically. Others say that would run counter to the economy-boosting intent of the federal changes.
Racial justice
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25 sparked a wave of protests nationally and across Nebraska, with people of all races calling for racial justice and changes in law enforcement. His killing also focused public concern on long-standing racial inequities.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said legislative rules make it almost impossible to introduce new measures at this stage of the session. But he predicted that there will be greater momentum for bills that seek to address poverty and help African Americans and other minority groups in Nebraska.
Those could include his bill to establish a Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs and another entity to promote the use of historically underutilized businesses for major state contracts.
They also could include measures requiring law enforcement officers to take two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training every year; banning discrimination against African Americans and others who leave their hair natural or adopt hairstyles that protect their hair such as braids, locks and twists; and adding Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a new state holiday to be shared with Columbus Day.
On the other hand, the increased attention to racial equity could bolster opposition to a bill that would allow teachers to intervene physically against violent and disruptive students and to have students removed from their classrooms. Federal data shows that about eight in 10 of Nebraska children subject to physical restraint are in special education programs, while African American and Native American students were also more likely than their white counterparts to be restrained.
Coronavirus fallout
Living through the coronavirus pandemic, including working from home, holding meetings via videoconferencing technology, teaching and learning online, and finding new ways to provide familiar services, could affect other pending legislation.
Lawmakers may take more interest in a pair of measures aimed at bolstering broadband Internet services across Nebraska. The state has struggled for years to expand coverage, especially in rural areas.
One low-profile measure would require health insurers to cover certain types of telehealth services provided by dermatologists. Telehealth services allow people to get health care online without having to leave home.
Another would allow farm wineries, craft breweries, bottle clubs or retail liquor stores to temporarily expand their premises to an adjacent street, parking lot or alley. That flexibility could be valuable if those businesses had to restrict indoor service again.
Staying safe
The Legislature itself will look and operate differently than it did four months ago, in a bid to keep members and others from spreading the coronavirus. Several lawmakers are in high-risk groups and one, Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, already spent a month in the hospital after getting COVID-19.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer issued a memo in late June that outlined new procedures designed to reduce risks. Senators and others will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.
Among other changes, lobbyists and the public will no longer be allowed to gather outside the legislative chamber doors and to send in notes asking senators to come out and meet with them. Only select staff members and limited numbers of legislative pages will be allowed inside the chamber. One balcony will be reserved for lawmakers with symptoms of the coronavirus who want to participate in debate and voting.
Clear plastic dividers have been installed between the rows of desks in the legislative chamber and microphones have signs advising lawmakers not to touch them. Some senators will be asked to sit at tables under the balconies to maintain distance from others.
But only time will tell whether the precautions will prevent an outbreak when 49 state senators, along with staff members, lobbyists, reporters and interested members of the public gather in one building every day for almost four weeks.
“I still have to cross my fingers and say a prayer every night that everyone stays safe,” Scheer said.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.