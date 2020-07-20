5 things to watch as Nebraska Legislature returns

Lawmakers prioritizing property tax relief want to decouple the state’s tax code from the new federal changes, rather than have the changes take effect automatically. Others say that would run counter to the economy-boosting intent of the federal changes.

Racial justice

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25 sparked a wave of protests nationally and across Nebraska, with people of all races calling for racial justice and changes in law enforcement. His killing also focused public concern on long-standing racial inequities.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said legislative rules make it almost impossible to introduce new measures at this stage of the session. But he predicted that there will be greater momentum for bills that seek to address poverty and help African Americans and other minority groups in Nebraska.

Those could include his bill to establish a Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs and another entity to promote the use of historically underutilized businesses for major state contracts.