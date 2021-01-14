6 key takeaways from Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget plan

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State speech to the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday, along with his budget proposals for the two fiscal years starting July 1.
Here are six key takeaways:
Property tax relief. With last year's major tax bill, Nebraska will put $680 million a year into direct help for property taxpayers. That includes the new income tax credit, the existing property tax credits, and homestead exemptions for lower-income older and disabled homeowners. Ricketts' plan would maximize the growth of the income tax credit, which is being phased in.
Property tax cap. Ricketts will push for a constitutional amendment to limit local governments from increasing property tax revenue by more than 3% a year, without authorization from voters. The proposal would be tighter than existing caps on budget growth and tax levies.
Broader broadband. The governor wants to put $20 million a year into extending broadband's reach to Nebraska households. The two-year increase would be enough to get 30,000 households connected. Nebraska has an estimated 80,000 households that lack adequate broadband.
New prison. The governor is proposing to take $230 million from the state's cash reserve fund over five years to build a new state prison. It would replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary and increase capacity within the state's overcrowded corrections system.
Veterans and military. Ricketts' plan has $50 million to help lure the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base, even after federal officials announced it would go to Alabama. He said he hopes the state has a chance to change some minds. He also wants to exempt all military retirement benefits from income taxes, up from 50%.
Spending growth. The governor's budget plan calls for 1.5% growth in state general fund spending over two years. That's lower than normal but needs a couple of caveats. The state benefited from some one-time factors, such as a higher federal match for Medicaid, a lower-than-expected school aid increase and federal coronavirus relief. The spending calculation does not include money used for property tax credits.
