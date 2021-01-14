6 key takeaways from Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget plan

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State speech to the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday, along with his budget proposals for the two fiscal years starting July 1.

Here are six key takeaways:

Property tax relief. With last year's major tax bill, Nebraska will put $680 million a year into direct help for property taxpayers. That includes the new income tax credit, the existing property tax credits, and homestead exemptions for lower-income older and disabled homeowners. Ricketts' plan would maximize the growth of the income tax credit, which is being phased in.

Property tax cap. Ricketts will push for a constitutional amendment to limit local governments from increasing property tax revenue by more than 3% a year, without authorization from voters. The proposal would be tighter than existing caps on budget growth and tax levies.

Broader broadband. The governor wants to put $20 million a year into extending broadband's reach to Nebraska households. The two-year increase would be enough to get 30,000 households connected. Nebraska has an estimated 80,000 households that lack adequate broadband.