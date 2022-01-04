60 broadband projects get state funding, but no money for North Omaha

The first-ever set of awards given under Nebraska’s Broadband Bridge Program includes projects in dozens of communities across the state, from Dawes County to Weeping Water.
One of the projects that didn't make the cut: a proposal to lay fiber and boost internet speeds along a stretch of 24th Street in North Omaha.
The state Public Service Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a slate of 60 projects from 19 providers, chosen from 76 applications. In total, it awarded about $17.8 million in matching grants — less than the $20 million appropriated for the first year of the program.
Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, who represents eastern Douglas County, including Omaha, was the lone vote against approving the awards. Rhoades dissented due to what she sees as a failure of the board to follow processes, laid out in the law and by the commission itself, for distributing the money.
The program, which the Legislature unanimously approved last year in Legislative Bill 388, is meant to spur “development of broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas” of the state.
Under the law, "unserved” areas lack broadband internet service with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps. "Underserved” areas lack service with download speeds of at least 100 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 20 Mbps.
To qualify, projects have to facilitate upload and download speeds of at least 100 Mbps.
In particular, Rhoades raised concerns with the challenge process.
After an application is submitted, providers can challenge the application if they provide or are going to provide service in that area at download speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps.
According to the commission’s program guide, those challenging providers have to submit a laundry list of information. If they already provide service in the area, for instance, they have to submit a customer list and evidence that service levels are being met.
The commission received challenges to 23 of the applications, according to the order commissioners signed Tuesday, and some received multiple challenges.
Rhoades said some successful challengers hadn't submitted adequate information, and the commission didn't ultimately use the application scoring process that's laid out in the law.
“I didn’t make the dissent because Omaha didn’t get served,” she said. “I made the dissent because, once again, they are taking too much public money, too little accountability, and we’re not gonna get the results that people expect because of how we structured this program.”
Commissioner Dan Watermeier, who chairs the commission, said in an email that the order speaks for itself and didn't comment on Rhoades' dissent. The order includes that the commission intends to revisit the challenge process before the 2022 grant cycle opens "in order to maximize the distribution of all available funds."
Cox Communications and CenturyLink both challenged the application for the North Omaha project, and the commission upheld Cox's challenge. CenturyLink's challenge was a duplicate and considered moot.
Challenges also were the downfall for some of the other unsuccessful projects, Collins said. Others were withdrawn, and another covered a duplicate area. Applications that were denied because just part of a project area was challenged can reapply for the remainder of last year's funding with that area removed.
Nebraska-based Pinpoint Communications Inc. applied for the North Omaha project, which proposed providing fiber to homes and businesses in the area bordered by Meredith Avenue, Cuming, 25th and 23rd Streets. Pinpoint estimated 971 locations were "underserved" in that area.
The project was expected to cost $3.4 million, and $1.7 million in grant funding was requested through the state program. Pinpoint committed $341,459 in matching funds, and the North 24th Street Business Improvement District pledged $1.4 million.
LaVonya Goodwin, board president for the district, said in an email that the pandemic "exposed a host of disparities in urban and rural communities alike and inequitable broadband access was at the top of the list."
"As we move forward to revitalize North 24th Street, implementing state-of-the-art broadband access will be critical to business growth, effective schools and attractive neighborhoods," Goodwin said. "We will continue to seek public and private funding for this key project that will impact the future of our community."