60 broadband projects get state funding, but no money for North Omaha

To qualify, projects have to facilitate upload and download speeds of at least 100 Mbps.

In particular, Rhoades raised concerns with the challenge process.

After an application is submitted, providers can challenge the application if they provide or are going to provide service in that area at download speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps.

According to the commission’s program guide, those challenging providers have to submit a laundry list of information. If they already provide service in the area, for instance, they have to submit a customer list and evidence that service levels are being met.

The commission received challenges to 23 of the applications, according to the order commissioners signed Tuesday, and some received multiple challenges.

Rhoades said some successful challengers hadn't submitted adequate information, and the commission didn't ultimately use the application scoring process that's laid out in the law.