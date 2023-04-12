LINCOLN — Nebraska hospitals would see the largest bump in Medicaid payment rates in more than 15 years under a decision made Wednesday by a key legislative committee.

The Appropriations Committee voted 6-3 to increase payment rates for health care and human services providers by 3% next year and another 2% the following year.

The vote adds an estimated $80 million to the committee's budget proposal for the two-year period ending June 30, 2025.

The committee's plan would apply to health care providers serving Medicaid patients, including hospitals, nursing homes, doctors and a range of other professions.

It also would apply to providers working with abused and neglected children, juvenile offenders, Nebraskans with developmental disabilities and people with behavioral health problems.

Gov. Jim Pillen included enough money in his budget recommendations to continue payment rates for those providers at the current year's levels but did not include money for increases.

Since then, a number of health and human services providers have argued that increases are critical, saying they are struggling in the face of inflationary cost increases and workforce shortages. Some, including Nebraska's hospitals, have warned that closures could be coming if they don't get help.

On Wednesday, Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist said he was grateful to the committee for supporting increases, which he said represented the largest Medicaid boost for hospitals since 2007.

"Certainly, it's better than zero," he said. "I know there's a lot of competing priorities."

Still, the committee-approved rates fell well short of the 9.6% and 7.7% rate hikes that the hospitals had sought for the two budget years. As a result, Nordquist said, hospitals would have to work hard to cut their budgets and the cuts could affect services.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the committee chairman, initially proposed to bump up rates by 2% the first year and to hold them flat in the second year. Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, the committee vice chairwoman, countered with a proposal to do 4% one year, followed by 2% the second.

She argued that lawmakers should prioritize rate increases now, when the state has money, because the task will get increasingly difficult after lawmakers pass the major tax cut bills under consideration. The packages of income tax cuts and property tax relief could reduce state revenues by more than $6 billion over six years.

Committee members deadlocked over Wishart's proposal but supported the less costly 3% and 2% alternative.

The committee is working through final decision-making on its budget plan. The state budget is due to the full Legislature by May 2 and debate is expected to begin the following day.

