$900 billion coronavirus relief bill passes with big support from Nebraska, Iowa members

Congress made a long day Monday out of passing an almost 5,600-page bill, much of it aimed at easing personal and business pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

The House approved the $900 billion relief package 359-53 on Monday evening in a vote that was delayed by computer problems. The Senate approved the bill 92-6.

Every member of the Nebraska and Iowa congressional delegations voted for the measure, except one. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, did not vote.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said she was glad that Congress came together to send relief to people who need it. She pointed to parts of the bill that help schools, hospitals and small businesses.

“While it took too long to respond and provide this latest assistance, it is important we were finally able to pass this bill,” she said. “It proves we can still work together for the American people.”

One of the bill’s highlights is a stimulus check of up to $600 for most Americans. The bill also provides families up to $600 per child. Individuals earning $75,000 a year or less, as well as couples earning $150,000 or less, are eligible for the full checks. Individuals earning more than $99,000 won't receive checks.