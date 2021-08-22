A look at elections shenanigans in Nebraska history

Experts and advocates are unaware of any voter fraud cases involving impersonation in Nebraska in the last century, but that doesn’t mean the state’s elections have always been free of mischief and corruption.
Democracy was a crude system, said David Bristow, a historian, author and editor of Nebraska History Magazine. Over the years it has gotten more sophisticated.
“These were fraudulent things that happened in the past, but which are now prevented by modern election laws and practices,” Bristow said.
Here are some examples, courtesy of Bristow and articles he provided to The World-Herald.
1854: In the Nebraska territory’s first election, just a fraction of people living there could vote due to exclusions. Most residents were Native Americans, Bristow said, and automatically ineligible. And even within the white population, women were ineligible.
“Even by the standards of the day, it was amateur hour,” Bristow said. Picture trying to run an election among a small number of people spread thin over the prairie, living in dugouts and tar paper shacks.
Though many were excluded from that first election, some nonresidents did vote. A lot of people were in the territory for a short time as real-estate speculators, Bristow said. That was the case with voters living in western Iowa who crossed the river. Voters near the Kansas-Nebraska line, meanwhile, may have been more innocent — it hadn’t been surveyed yet, and they genuinely may not have known which territory they lived in, according to Bristow.
1890: After Democrat James E. Boyd, who was born in Ireland, won a close race for governor, outgoing Gov. John Milton Thayer challenged Boyd’s citizenship. The question ultimately hinged on whether Boyd became a citizen when his father was naturalized, even though Boyd was legally an adult by then.
Thayer stayed in office, and a tug-of-war over the seat ensued. The Nebraska Supreme Court advised that Thayer let Boyd take office until it ruled. It ultimately ruled in Thayer’s favor, and Thayer returned to office. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling that Boyd wasn’t a citizen, and Thayer left the seat for good.
1917: After the governor signed an act allowing women to vote in city elections and for presidential electors, anti-suffrage forces gathered signatures to suspend it, according to a Nebraska State Historical Society article.
Suffragists were suspicious of how easily signatures were amassed — they demanded access to the petitions, were allowed to examine them, and set out to verify names and addresses.
“A lot of these signatures were not of real people,” Bristow said. There were pages with names in alphabetical order, he said, all in the same handwriting, dead people, thousands of fake signatures.
The suffragists brought allegations to court and asked for an injunction to keep the referendum off ballots. The State Supreme Court ultimately upheld a lower court’s ruling that illegal procedures had been used to gather signatures.
The case is credited as paving the way for the State Legislature’s unanimous approval of the federal suffrage amendment in 1919, according to the article, and led to tighter legal requirements for initiative and referendum petitions.
Early 20th century: Tom Dennison, a “crime boss” who had consolidated power in Omaha’s seamy 3rd Ward, was known to swing votes in that area, according to Bristow and a Nebraska History article.
“Anything that happened in the 3rd Ward in that day” happened with Dennison’s approval, Bristow said.
Accusations of fraud in 3rd Ward elections included “ballot-box stuffing, false registrations, the use of illegal voters, and intimidation,” the article reads. Minority and majority reports from an investigating State Legislature committee agreed that the “malpractices” existed, but disagreed regarding to what extent.
One of the factors that brought Dennison’s grip to an end was a “strong registration and election law passed by the state Legislature in 1915” that “put a crimp in two of the machine’s election tricks: fraudulent registration and repeat voting,” according to the article.
1930: Opponents within the state Republican Party convinced a grocer named George W. Norris to oppose the senator of the same name in his re-election bid — the idea being to split the vote and block the real Norris from reelection, Bristow said.
A federal district court jury eventually convicted the grocer of testifying falsely before a U.S. Senate investigating committee, according to the New York Times. He was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $100 for perjury.
The former Republican leader from Lincoln was also convicted of perjury in connection with his testimony, according to the Times.