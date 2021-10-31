A Nebraska county gave employees up to $10K in bonuses using federal COVID relief funds

Most of the county officials interviewed expressed frustration that the ARPA funds can’t be used, under current guidelines, for normal county expenses, such as maintaining roads, replacing bridges or buying equipment.

But that may change. The U.S. Senate recently advanced a proposal to allow ARPA funding for regular government services, and the House of Representatives will consider a similar measure.

So some county officials are waiting and watching. Time is on their side — counties, cities and states have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate their ARPA funds. They have until the end of 2026 to actually spend the money.

“One of the things we preach to our folks is that we’re not in a rush, we have time,” said Cannon, of the county officials group.

Right now, the money can be used for four general purposes:

Responding to public health emergency and the negative impacts of COVID-19, such as providing grants to impacted businesses.

Maintaining government services impacted by a reduction in tax revenue caused by the pandemic. While there weren’t losses in property taxes, some counties saw a drop in lodging taxes, according to Cannon, when people stopped booking hotel and motel stays.