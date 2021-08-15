'A strategic blunder': Nebraska, Iowa delegations angered by Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

The U.S. had a military strategy in Afghanistan that had been working and at little cost, he said. That plan was based on a small force of 3,000 U.S. troops backed up by sophisticated air power.

"We had a plan that was working and could have continued working for a long time," he said. A significant decrease in air support by the U.S. caused the collapse of Afghan forces, he said.

"What is unfolding before our eyes in Afghanistan is a colossal failure, and my heart aches for the Gold Star families who are asking if their loss was in vain, and for the people of Afghanistan who have assisted our military," he said in a statement. "For months, I’ve warned the public about the potential takeover of the Taliban and it is happening before our eyes.

"The region is watching us ‘cut and run;’ our credibility is badly tarnished; and the strategic consequences will be felt for years. We also need to be aware that it’s not just the Taliban winning. So is al Qaeda who is allied with the Taliban, the very group that terrorized our nation on 9/11."

Bacon noted that he had been critical of Trump for proposing the pullout but said the way it unfolded rests with Biden.

"If you are going to announce a withdrawal, you should have a plan for how you are going to get people out." he said.