 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'A total non-issue': Fortenberry official claims protocol was followed in proxy controversy

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — A top aide to U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said the Nebraska congressman followed the proper protocol when he requested to vote by proxy and the matter is "a total non-issue."

The remarks are, in part, a response to the criticism directed at Fortenberry for using the pandemic-inspired proxy vote as he stands trial for three felony counts in Los Angeles.

"I don't know why this is blowing up," Fortenberry chief of staff Andy Braner said of the proxy vote request. 

The issue started after Fortenberry wrote a letter, dated Tuesday, to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, informing the clerk that he would not be attending votes but would vote by proxy.

Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st District, is currently on trial for three felony counts alleging that he misled authorities about whether he knew that a Nigerian billionaire had funneled $30,000 to his campaign at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. The trial opened Thursday. 

People are also reading…

His trial was delayed due to the surge of omicron cases in California, Braner said, so Fortenberry submitted a request to vote by proxy due to "the ongoing public health emergency."

Jeff Fortenberry mug proxy vote

Fortenberry

Braner previously told The World-Herald that Fortenberry sought approval from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vote by proxy and received it, but Pelosi's office denied this. 

“For the last two years, Speaker Pelosi has ruled, the only reason for members to be absent for votes is due to the COVID emergency,” Braner said in a statement Thursday. “As Mr. Fortenberry’s trial (originally scheduled for February) was delayed due to the COVID shutdown of the California courts, (Pelosi’s) office allowed for Mr. Fortenberry to vote proxy (now).

“I would also note, there have been hundreds of members submit a similar letter to navigate COVID effects on a variety of scheduling conflicts. This isn’t something abnormal.”

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, told the Nebraska Examiner Thursday that Pelosi’s office did not evaluate Fortenberry’s letter, nor does it approve or deny any members’ reasons for asking a colleague to vote on their behalf. 

“The statement implies that there was a special dispensation given (by the Speaker), and that is not accurate," Hammill told the Examiner.

Pelosi does not grant permission for individual representatives to vote by proxy, according to the Clerk's Office. Instead, starting in 2020, Pelosi allowed representatives to vote by proxy, but only if they were unable to attend the vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Representatives must submit a letter to the clerk requesting to vote by proxy. The Clerk's Office then compiles the letters on record. Since Fortenberry sent his letter, more than 50 other representatives submitted similar letters, all citing "the ongoing public health emergency" as the reason for their absence, according to the Clerk's Office website. 

"We followed the rules," Braner said. 

While Republican House leadership has blasted the proxy vote practice, some GOP members have voted by proxy, including Fortenberry. The congressman announced Jan. 18 he had been diagnosed with a “moderate” case of COVID-19 and that he would vote by proxy and work from home.

In Fortenberry's current absence, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., will serve as his proxy. Braner said Fortenberry is in communication with Moolenaar to make sure his district is represented in upcoming votes.

World-Herald Staff Writer Todd Cooper contributed to this report. 

Complete Coverage: U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's indictment

Fortenberry's attorney lays out his defense in campaign cash case
Crime News
top story

Fortenberry's attorney lays out his defense in campaign cash case

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time Thursday, the public — and more importantly, jurors — heard an overview of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s defense in his court case.

Jury selection begins in Los Angeles for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial
Crime News
top story

Jury selection begins in Los Angeles for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A U.S. district judge begins questioning jurors Wednesday on their ability to be fair and impartial in deciding U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s fate.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry set to go on trial, which will focus on his memory and money
Politics
top story

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry set to go on trial, which will focus on his memory and money

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska's 1st District congressman, is set to go on trial in Los Angeles, facing three felony charges as he runs a reelection campaign.

Judge rejects Fortenberry's attempt to suppress statements he made
Politics

Judge rejects Fortenberry's attempt to suppress statements he made

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attempts to suppress his two 2019 statements to the FBI and U.S. attorneys investigating illegal contributions.

Judge: Fortenberry will be tried where crime was alleged to have begun: LA, not Nebraska
Politics

Judge: Fortenberry will be tried where crime was alleged to have begun: LA, not Nebraska

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge will not transfer Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial to Nebraska, noting that a fundraiser that was the genesis of the criminal case against the nine-term congressman took place in California.

Federal judge in Fortenberry case sharply questions why case should be moved to Nebraska
Politics & Government

Federal judge in Fortenberry case sharply questions why case should be moved to Nebraska

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., faces three felony charges as he seeks his 10th term in Congress. His lawyers want the trial to be held in Nebraska, not California, and held before the May 10 primary.

Fortenberry wants jury to hear from expert on memory and aging
Politics

Fortenberry wants jury to hear from expert on memory and aging

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attorneys are seeking to show that the congressman was simply confused, rather than lying to agents.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

California's federal courts have suspended jury trials through the end of February because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 15. 

Judge skewers attorneys in Fortenberry case; trial next month could be delayed
Crime-and-courts

Judge skewers attorneys in Fortenberry case; trial next month could be delayed

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

The judge in the federal case against U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blistered Fortenberry’s attorneys Tuesday for attacking an FBI agent’s reputation.

Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions
Politics

Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s first barrage of defense attacks on the indictment against the nine-term Nebraska congressman.

Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?
Politics

Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

When federal prosecutors announced indictments against the Nebraska congressman, GOP operatives privately began discussing possible successors. But none have emerged.

Federal prosecutor says Fortenberry lawyers smeared FBI agent
Omaha State and Regional News

Federal prosecutor says Fortenberry lawyers smeared FBI agent

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal prosecutors are accusing lawyers representing indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of smearing the reputation of an FBI agent by falsely claiming he was biased against Arabs and Muslims.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers say he is a victim of 'political prosecution'
Politics
topical

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers say he is a victim of 'political prosecution'

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argued for an hour before a judge on Monday over three defense motions to dismiss the case.

Fortenberry's lawyers continue offensive, now ask statements to FBI be tossed out
Politics
topical

Fortenberry's lawyers continue offensive, now ask statements to FBI be tossed out

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Attorneys for indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry claim that a lead prosecutor misled the congressman into making incriminating statements.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorneys accuse feds of bias and withholding information
Crime-and-courts

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorneys accuse feds of bias and withholding information

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

In a motion filed Monday, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers asked a judge to force prosecutors to disclose what promises they made to a key informant in the case.

Feds blast back at Rep. Fortenberry's claim that he was 'set up'
Politics
topical

Feds blast back at Rep. Fortenberry's claim that he was 'set up'

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

In court briefs filed Tuesday, the Central California U.S. District Attorney's Office asked a judge to reject motions by Fortenberry's defense lawyers to dismiss three felony indictments.

Fortenberry spokesman blasts federal prosecutors for their handling of criminal case
Politics
topical

Fortenberry spokesman blasts federal prosecutors for their handling of criminal case

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blasted federal prosecutors, saying they hadn't shared "the whole truth" about why he had not returned illegal campaign contributions.

Feds have more than 11,600 pages of documents, 50 recordings in Rep. Fortenberry case
Politics

Feds have more than 11,600 pages of documents, 50 recordings in Rep. Fortenberry case

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors have turned over more than 11,600 pages of documents and more than 50 audio and video recordings to lawyers defending Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss charges, says FBI set him up
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss charges, says FBI set him up

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

The motion argues that any misstatements made by Fortenberry to investigators were not "material" to crimes the FBI was investigating, so the felony charges against the congressman should be dismissed.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss indictment for lack of venue
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss indictment for lack of venue

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Fortenberry's attorney accused federal prosecutors of "opportunistic venue shopping" and "gross abuse of power" for filing charges against the Republican congressman in California, far from his home in Lincoln.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry barred from handling evidence in working on his defense
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry barred from handling evidence in working on his defense

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge has barred Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from possessing or being left alone with evidence gathered by confidential informants during a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

Key player in Fortenberry indictment resigns as president of Christian group
Politics

Key player in Fortenberry indictment resigns as president of Christian group

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Toufic Baaklini, who resigned on Sunday, had served as president and a board member for several years for In Defense of Christians, an organization that fights persecution of Christians. 

Former Rep. Lee Terry speaks about Fortenberry indictment
Politics

Former Rep. Lee Terry speaks about Fortenberry indictment

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

"You got to know these people ... they tell you they're citizens, and then all of a sudden they're not," said former Rep. Lee Terry, who said he donated the money that originated from Gilbert Chagoury.

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges
Politics
topical

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

The defense attorney representing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry against allegations that he misled and obstructed a federal investigation came out swinging during the congressman's initial court hearing.

Federal grand jury issues indictment for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
Crime-and-courts
topical

Federal grand jury issues indictment for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

  • marthastoddard Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal grand jury indictment charges U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

Political insiders split on potential fallout from Fortenberry indictment
Politics
topical

Political insiders split on potential fallout from Fortenberry indictment

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Fortenberry has said the allegations, linked to a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire, are untrue and a betrayal after he cooperated with the FBI.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI but says charge is false
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI but says charge is false

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A source said an indictment could come as early as Tuesday. The nine-term Republican from Lincoln said he is being wrongly accused. “We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them,” he said.

Fortenberry got $30,000 from illegal foreign donor; spokesman points out he wasn't charged
Politics

Fortenberry got $30,000 from illegal foreign donor; spokesman points out he wasn't charged

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Fortenberry hired a lawyer and set up a legal expense fund — but was not charged — after being named in reports about a foreign national who illegally gave money to U.S. campaigns, the spokesman said.

ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert