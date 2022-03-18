'A total non-issue': Fortenberry official claims protocol was followed in proxy controversy

LINCOLN — A top aide to U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said the Nebraska congressman followed the proper protocol when he requested to vote by proxy and the matter is "a total non-issue."

The remarks are, in part, a response to the criticism directed at Fortenberry for using the pandemic-inspired proxy vote as he stands trial for three felony counts in Los Angeles.

"I don't know why this is blowing up," Fortenberry chief of staff Andy Braner said of the proxy vote request.

The issue started after Fortenberry wrote a letter, dated Tuesday, to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, informing the clerk that he would not be attending votes but would vote by proxy.

Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st District, is currently on trial for three felony counts alleging that he misled authorities about whether he knew that a Nigerian billionaire had funneled $30,000 to his campaign at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. The trial opened Thursday.

His trial was delayed due to the surge of omicron cases in California, Braner said, so Fortenberry submitted a request to vote by proxy due to "the ongoing public health emergency."

Braner previously told The World-Herald that Fortenberry sought approval from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vote by proxy and received it, but Pelosi's office denied this.

“For the last two years, Speaker Pelosi has ruled, the only reason for members to be absent for votes is due to the COVID emergency,” Braner said in a statement Thursday. “As Mr. Fortenberry’s trial (originally scheduled for February) was delayed due to the COVID shutdown of the California courts, (Pelosi’s) office allowed for Mr. Fortenberry to vote proxy (now).

“I would also note, there have been hundreds of members submit a similar letter to navigate COVID effects on a variety of scheduling conflicts. This isn’t something abnormal.”

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, told the Nebraska Examiner Thursday that Pelosi’s office did not evaluate Fortenberry’s letter, nor does it approve or deny any members’ reasons for asking a colleague to vote on their behalf.

“The statement implies that there was a special dispensation given (by the Speaker), and that is not accurate," Hammill told the Examiner.

Pelosi does not grant permission for individual representatives to vote by proxy, according to the Clerk's Office. Instead, starting in 2020, Pelosi allowed representatives to vote by proxy, but only if they were unable to attend the vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives must submit a letter to the clerk requesting to vote by proxy. The Clerk's Office then compiles the letters on record. Since Fortenberry sent his letter, more than 50 other representatives submitted similar letters, all citing "the ongoing public health emergency" as the reason for their absence, according to the Clerk's Office website.

"We followed the rules," Braner said.

While Republican House leadership has blasted the proxy vote practice, some GOP members have voted by proxy, including Fortenberry. The congressman announced Jan. 18 he had been diagnosed with a “moderate” case of COVID-19 and that he would vote by proxy and work from home.

In Fortenberry's current absence, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., will serve as his proxy. Braner said Fortenberry is in communication with Moolenaar to make sure his district is represented in upcoming votes.

World-Herald Staff Writer Todd Cooper contributed to this report.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.