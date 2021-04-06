 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A year after being vetoed, new natural hair bill advances with little debate
0 comments

A year after being vetoed, new natural hair bill advances with little debate

LINCOLN — A year after similar legislation was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a bill that would prohibit workplace discrimination based on a person's natural hair characteristics appears headed to approval.

Terrell McKinney mug

Terrell McKinney

State legislators gave 38-0 first-round approval to an amended bill brought by first-year State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha that addresses concerns by African Americans that they are denied promotions, harassed or not hired for jobs because of their hair.

McKinney said he had worked with the governor to address his objections to last year's vetoed bill, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. Ricketts had pledged to do that after vetoing the measure.

Legislative Bill 451 includes new language clarifying that employers can require changes in hairstyles for safety reasons if they are applied equally. It also exempts the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff's and police departments and the Nebraska National Guard, allowing them to set their own standards for dress and grooming. 

The bill expands the prohibition on workplace discrimination based on race to include hair texture, and "protective hairstyles," such as braids, locks and twists.

During floor debate, McKinney read several comments from constituents stating that they lost job promotions or were harassed at work because of their hair. He said he wanted his 10-year-old daughter, Sana'a, to not be "devalued or dehumanized" because she wears her hair natural.

"It shouldn't matter if someone wears dreadlocks," McKinney said. "It's important for our state to be a place that's welcome for all."

Meet the Nebraska state senators

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert