A year after being vetoed, new natural hair bill advances with little debate

LINCOLN — A year after similar legislation was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a bill that would prohibit workplace discrimination based on a person's natural hair characteristics appears headed to approval.

State legislators gave 38-0 first-round approval to an amended bill brought by first-year State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha that addresses concerns by African Americans that they are denied promotions, harassed or not hired for jobs because of their hair.

McKinney said he had worked with the governor to address his objections to last year's vetoed bill, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. Ricketts had pledged to do that after vetoing the measure.

Legislative Bill 451 includes new language clarifying that employers can require changes in hairstyles for safety reasons if they are applied equally. It also exempts the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff's and police departments and the Nebraska National Guard, allowing them to set their own standards for dress and grooming.