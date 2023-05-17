Attorney General Doug Peterson will not file criminal charges against former State Sen. Mike Groene over photographs of a female staffer found on his laptop.
LINCOLN — Over a year after a scandal rocked the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers adopted a handful of changes to its workplace harassment policy, although some say there's still more work to be done.
The Legislature's Executive Board voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt six changes to the harassment policy and one change to its leave of absence policy. One change makes clear that officials don't have a "reasonable expectation of privacy" regarding improper use of the Legislature's technology or network.
The changes were developed after the revelation that former state senator Mike Groene took photos of a former female staff member without her knowledge. Soon after, Groene resigned from the Legislature, and a later investigation found that Groene’s conduct was “boorish, brainless and bizarre,” although not unlawful.
The scandal spurred the creation of an interim ethics committee, which was tasked with considering ways to prevent such misconduct in the future.
The committee was comprised of six lawmakers, chaired by then-Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, who is now Nebraska’s attorney general. Hilgers said the committee met half a dozen times during 2022, along with two meetings with an ad hoc committee of legislative staffers.
The ethics committee approved 11 official recommendations to the Executive Board, including a list of proposed policy changes, additional harassment training for all staff, a formal code of conduct, a social media policy and establishing an independent general counsel to work with the Legislature in the event of conduct or ethics complaints.
Of the 11 recommendations, the board on Wednesday approved two dealing with workplace harassment policy. Executive Chair Tom Briese of Albion said the board would likely meet in the future to consider more of the committee's recommendations.
The approved recommendations call for notifying employees who file complaints about the options available to them outside the Legislature's policy, including reporting to law enforcement, and clarify that they have the right to go public with their complaints at any time.
The other approved changes were recommended by attorney Tara Paulson, who led the investigation into Groene's conduct. Her changes were mostly related to inappropriate use of technology, including allowing forensic searches of personal or legislative technology when relevant to an investigation. She also recommended that complainants be able to request a paid leave of absence.
Board members largely praised the proposed changes. Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said he specifically appreciated the clarification about the use of electronics, saying the previous lack of clarity made things difficult while investigating the Groene allegations.
"There was a lot of unknowns because nothing was clear," Arch said.
Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar backed the change that provides paid leave for complainants. However, she also argued lawmakers could go further.
Under the current policy, she noted, there are only three ways to punish a lawmaker for misconduct: a formal condemnation, censure or expulsion. She said other options should exist.
"I just don't feel like as if there's a good bucket for the Nebraska we see," Slama said.
Briese agreed that there was more work to be done in this area. One recommendation, he said, was to create a code of conduct — and while he said Wednesday that that step could turn problematic, it also could be beneficial if done properly.
"Maybe we need to be looking at something like that to try to ensure that our behavior is behavior that Nebraska can be proud of," Briese said.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Dave Murman won the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth has referred to a group of eight lawmakers that includes both supporters and opponents of Legislative Bill 574, the trans health care bill, as the "A Team." The group is tasked with discussing an amendment to the bill in the hopes of repairing some of the fractures the measure has created within the Legislature.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.