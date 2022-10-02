Abortion, inflation factor heavily in final debate between Flood and Pansing Brooks

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks went head-to-head Sunday in the final debate before the November general election.

The hourlong debate, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and KLKN, touched on many of the same topics and arguments made during a debate one week earlier, with abortion, student debt forgiveness and inflation factoring into Sunday's discussion.

The pair also debated in June before the special election that Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, ultimately won. He is now serving the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term representing Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Flood and Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, are now battling to hold the seat in Washington, D.C., for a full two-year term that will start in January.

Similar to the debate a week earlier, Sunday's debate kicked off with discussion over inflation.

Both candidates voiced concerns about inflation and its negative effects on Nebraskans, but the agreement pretty much ended with that acknowledgement.

Flood, noting the volatile price changes in gasoline, blamed federal spending for the persistent inflation.

"It starts with stopping the out-of-control spending," Flood said. "It moves to finding a way to make America energy independent."

Pansing Brooks criticized Flood for offering "no suggestions" for bringing inflation under control beyond criticizing "the reckless spending."

The debate turned to abortion rights following the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The decision sent the issue of regulating abortion back to the states. Abortion remains legal in Nebraska up to 20 weeks after fertilization.

The two candidates disagreed heavily on this topic, with Flood supporting restrictions on abortion.

"I want to make it clear that I have always believed that life begins at conception," Flood said. "As we look at creating and crafting a policy for the state of Nebraska, I would say that we have to be open and I would support exception, obviously for the life and the health of the mother, which I have always supported, but also in cases of rape and incest."

Pansing Brooks said the choice to have an abortion should be left to the woman.

"We as women should not have my opponent making these decisions about what will happen to our health care, our bodily autonomy and how we will move forward," she said.

Student debt forgiveness proved another heated topic at the debate, which took place a little more than a month after President Joe Biden revealed his plan to forgive potentially hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt.

Pansing Books said she supports helping low-income students repay their loans. Flood said Biden's plan would force the working class to pay for other people's education with their own money.

As announced in August, the plan calls for canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

However, the fate of the plan is uncertain following a court challenge filed by six Republican states, including Nebraska.

The candidates also discussed several initiatives that will appear on the November ballot in Nebraska, including an initiative to increase the minimum wage and one that would amend the Nebraska Constitution to require voters to provide a valid photo ID before casting their ballot in future elections.

Flood was firm in his belief that voter ID is necessary to keep elections accurate, while Pansing Brooks argued that voter ID would prevent some Nebraskans from voting. She recalled how difficult it was to transport her elderly mother to get an ID and said this will be the case for many others.

The debate also touched on health care, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, Social Security and the war in Ukraine.

While the two disagreed on most topics, they both expressed appreciation for each other.

"I respect the fact that she cares so deeply about this, that she's running for this and I know she believes in all of her heart and the things that she says. She's raised a beautiful family," Flood said. "We may look like opponents, but at the end of the day, we're both Americans."

The 1st District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties. It includes Bellevue, La Vista, most of Papillion, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, among other communities.

A Democrat hasn’t won a congressional race in the district since 1964, and Republicans hold an advantage, according to the latest voter registration figures from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. There are nearly 68,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats. Registered voters without a party total more than 94,700.