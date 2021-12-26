Abortion, vaccine mandates, CRT – how hot-button issues could play out in the Nebraska Legislature

Hunt introduced a bill last session to eliminate the requirement that a physician be present when a medical abortion is performed, to allow such abortions to happen via telemedicine. It didn’t make it out of committee.

She said she could see an abortion ban passing, but only if at least one or two moderate state senators “want to turn the whole session into an abortion fight.”

She’s focused on issues such as the workforce shortage. But she’s ready to go on defense.

“Mark my words: If we get an abortion ban, I’m going to make the whole session about that. I would rather block an abortion ban than get anything else done,” Hunt said. “Because we’re not gonna get more workers, we’re not gonna solve any of our other problems if this becomes an authoritarian state that people don’t want to live in.”

Access to voting has also been a subject of legislation in other states over the last year, following the 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign to undermine its results.