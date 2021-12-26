Abortion, vaccine mandates, CRT – how hot-button issues could play out in the Nebraska Legislature

Abortion, voting rights, critical race theory and vaccine mandates.
In the upcoming legislative session, issues that have commanded national political conversations and highlighted party divisions this past year are likely to surface at Nebraska’s Capitol in Lincoln.
In most cases, it’s unclear what form specific legislation might take.
But there’s little doubt among political observers that the issues will play some role in the 60-day session that starts Jan. 5 — a session that is already slated to be jam-packed with legislative action, including the allocation of $1 billion in federal COVID relief money.
“These things will be coming up in Nebraska and everywhere else this next session,” said Paul Landow, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “The question is how they’ll be handled and what the outcome will be.”
With Democrats holding the White House and a slight edge in Congress, a lot of these hot-button issues are playing out at the state level from the conservative side, said University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor Elizabeth Theiss-Morse.
“That will happen here, although here it’s obviously a little different because it’s a nonpartisan legislature,” she said.
States serve as “policy laboratories,” she said — they stake out extreme positions, then watch what happens. Nebraska might watch what other states are doing, or it might be a policy lab itself.
One policy area that states have been testing: restrictions on abortion.
Anti-abortion advocates in Nebraska have been watching other states and court activity with interest. Meanwhile, proponents of abortion access have been preparing for a legislative struggle.
Scout Richters, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska, told The World-Herald earlier this month that the ACLU is “laser-focused” on the possibility of an attempt in the Legislature to pass a ban.
“No matter how it’s tailored, the bottom line is that we need to be ready for either the Texas-style bounty hunter model or some other kind of ban,” she said.
Texas passed the country’s most restrictive ban earlier this year. It allows anyone to sue an abortion provider or anyone else who may have helped someone get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the Associated Press reported. More recently, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could potentially lead to the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, said “there’s more of an appetite than ever before to pursue major” anti-abortion legislation in Nebraska, and he predicted multiple bills will be debated in the Legislature next session.
So far, specific proposals and the senators who might champion them are unclear.
But Grasz said his organization and some senators want “Nebraska to be ready” if Roe is overturned, voicing concern that Nebraska could become a “destination state” for abortion if the Legislature fails to act.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there are 21 states with laws in place that make them certain to attempt an abortion ban as soon as possible, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a public policy institute that supports abortion rights. As of today, Nebraska is not among them.
“I think that the smartest conservative minds — the most strategic conservative minds — are working on this,” State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, an abortion rights supporter, said this past week.
Since 2017, senators have introduced bills to: require abortion providers to have a link to a Department of Health and Human Services web page with video of ultrasound images and information on abortion alternatives (never made it out of committee); change the state’s abortion informed consent law to include information on reversing the abortion pill process (passed in 2019); and ban a second-trimester abortion method called dilation and evacuation, which involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces (passed in 2020 after barely surviving a filibuster).
Hunt introduced a bill last session to eliminate the requirement that a physician be present when a medical abortion is performed, to allow such abortions to happen via telemedicine. It didn’t make it out of committee.
She said she could see an abortion ban passing, but only if at least one or two moderate state senators “want to turn the whole session into an abortion fight.”
She’s focused on issues such as the workforce shortage. But she’s ready to go on defense.
“Mark my words: If we get an abortion ban, I’m going to make the whole session about that. I would rather block an abortion ban than get anything else done,” Hunt said. “Because we’re not gonna get more workers, we’re not gonna solve any of our other problems if this becomes an authoritarian state that people don’t want to live in.”
Access to voting has also been a subject of legislation in other states over the last year, following the 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign to undermine its results.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, at least 19 states enacted 34 laws between January and Dec. 7 of this year that made it harder to vote, more than any year since the center started tracking a decade ago.
The center predicts such efforts to continue in 2022, partly because of bills carrying over from last year, lawmakers pre-filing bills in some states and “ongoing mobilization around the Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
It doesn’t list Nebraska as one of its top states to monitor in 2022, but it does list Nebraska among states where restrictive bills are carrying over. The footnotes include a bill from Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling that would ask voters whether to amend Nebraska’s constitution to require photo ID to vote.
Slama is also backing an ongoing petition drive in Nebraska that would put the voter ID issue on the ballot. She was traveling and couldn’t be reached for an interview this past week.
There doesn’t seem to be a single documented case in the state of the impersonation such a voter ID law would address, The World-Herald reported in August. But supporters have framed it as a prevention strategy. Opponents say it’s an unnecessary barrier, especially for people already at the margins of voting access.
While advocates for and against voter ID requirements largely tend to fall along party lines, with Republicans for and Democrats against, polls have found a majority of Americans support them.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said he’s not aware of any major voting-related legislation this session.
He has upcoming meetings with Secretary of State Bob Evnen, he said, and expects to have elections cleanup bills in the committee.
“Nothing has been written on these yet and they shouldn’t be controversial,” Brewer wrote in a text message.
More recently, conservative politicians — including Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Republican candidates who want to take his seat after next year’s elections — have brought the topics of race and equity into the political fray under the banner of “critical race theory.”
Critical race theory is an academic framework that is decades old and views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue.
It’s generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents like Ricketts have used the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.
University of Nebraska Regent and Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen introduced a resolution for the Board of Regents to ban “any imposition” of the theory at the university. After regents rejected that resolution, Pillen and Ricketts vowed to keep fighting on the issue.
According to an analysis by Education Week, a news organization focused on K-12 education, 29 states “have introduced bills or taken other steps that would restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism,” and 13 have enacted the bans.
State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who chairs the Education Committee, said her office has asked a lot of schools if they teach critical race theory and has yet to find one that does.
“I don’t think we have time to focus on non-issues,” she said. “There are a lot of other issues to focus on.”
Regardless, the issue of who gets to decide what kids learn in school in Nebraska will undoubtedly be a topic of debate.
State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said she and other lawmakers will propose a policy in reaction to the State Board of Education and Department of Education’s failed attempt to write health and sex education standards for Nebraska schools earlier this year.
Her bill is simple, she said, and would “validate” that actions of that magnitude would require direction from the Legislature, rather than the state board — an independently elected body — or Department of Education.
Gov. Pete Ricketts urged the board to scrap the sex education topics, which incorporated teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation, and board members indefinitely postponed development of the standards in September.
Education is not the only topic riling top Republicans in Nebraska. COVID-19 vaccination requirements also have generated opposition.
Ricketts has consistently spoken out against federal vaccine/testing requirements as government overreach (he has also consistently encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated), and Attorney General Doug Peterson has signed onto multiple lawsuits challenging the requirements.
State Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Rob Clements of Elmwood led a recent push to convene the Legislature for a special session to consider banning such mandates, but fell five senators short of the support they needed.
Hansen said he’s bringing a new bill that’s more specific than an anti-mandate bill he proposed last session.
One argument against the last bill, he said, was that mandates were never going to happen. But now they have. It won’t be directed at a particular mandate, he said, especially because of ongoing court challenges to the federal requirements.
It will be aimed at protecting employees, he said, while making sure not to encroach on employers.
All four of these issues tend to be viewed as divisive, with the divide falling along party lines.
In Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan Legislature, Republicans hold 32 seats and Democrats hold 17 — 33 votes are needed to overcome a filibuster.
With hot-button issues, Landow at UNO said, legislative outcomes here tend to lean conservative.
But some hardline legislation hasn’t passed. Both political scientists cited voting rights legislation as an example. Abortion is another.
State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican who at times breaks with the majority of GOP senators, called the state’s Legislature a “moderating force,” adding that “the rules of the body make that so.”
He doesn’t foresee wedge issues taking as prominent a role as they have in other states. And he pointed out the time constraints senators will be working under.
“I think we need to recognize it’s a short session,” he said. “So, that makes only the most important issues come to the fore.”
Theiss-Morse at UNL emphasized that, while the parties are polarized, people tend to be less polarized on specific issues than they are about their own party identification and what they think of the opposite party.
And she sees a national division in the Republican Party reflected in Nebraska — a split between people who want to be conservative and people who want to take the party further toward a nationalist, populist right wing.
She sees another division here, too: between legislators who value the state’s nonpartisan nature as an institution, and others who think they should be as partisan as they please. Those forces may lead to these issues playing out in “really interesting ways,” she said.
“I think we have a history in the state of being conservative but also being pretty realistic and down to earth. … We’re moderate, we kind of don’t go too far in any given direction,” Theiss-Morse said.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
