ACLU joins calls for Gov. Ricketts to change new media credentialing process

"This policy must be reworked or entirely abandoned in favor of an approach that better preserves open government," said Danielle Conrad, the executive director of the ACLU, in the letter.

The governor's office did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday morning. Last week, Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage said the office "stands ready" to begin reviewing applications for credentials.

So far, only one media outlet, Brownfield Ag News, has applied for credentials since the new policy was announced. Media of Nebraska, which represents the state's newspapers and broadcast media, has urged its members not to apply, citing concerns about the policy's fairness.

Wednesday marks the first day that Ricketts will hold a briefing that requires credentials, setting the stage for a showdown on the new policy.