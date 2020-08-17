ACLU, others call on Nebraska Legislature to return for special session on racial justice issues

LINCOLN — The ACLU of Nebraska and several social justice groups called Monday for a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to focus on police reform and other racial justice issues.
The call came four days after state lawmakers ended their COVID-19 interrupted 60-day session, and after a summer of protests in Omaha and Lincoln following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts and state legislators, the groups said that concerns raised by the death of Floyd went unaddressed, as did complaints lodged during listening sessions held by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in Omaha and Lincoln.
“We request that (elected leaders) commit to actual change and ensure that policies are passed that will truly increase accountability in our police forces across the state and to ensure justice and equal protection for people of color,” the letter stated.
The groups added that dealing with such problems cannot wait until January, when the Legislature reconvenes for its 2021 session.
The governor can call a special session, as can the Legislature, if two-thirds of the 49 senators agree.
A spokesman for Ricketts said Monday that "the Governor worked on holding bad law enforcement officers accountable in 2018 with LB 791," a bill that emerged in response to problems with the handling of internal investigations that surfaced at the Nebraska State Patrol. The issues prompted the firing of the agency’s commander.
"The ACLU was nowhere to be found at that time," spokesman Taylor Gage said in a statement. "The Governor will continue to look for ways to improve law enforcement accountability, and he will not be calling a special session."
The letter came two days after the governor vetoed a bill that would have banned job discrimination based on someone’s natural hair, a measure sought by a group of African-American women. Because senators had already ended their session, there was no opportunity to attempt to override the veto of the bill.
Signing the letter, besides the ACLU of Nebraska, were the groups: Academy of Equity, Black and Pink, Black Leaders Movement, Change Now, Change of Omaha, Educators for Black Lives, I Be Black Girl, the Lincoln Branch of the NAACP and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Black Student Union.
Some state senators, during the 2020 session which resumed last month, complained that not enough attention was given to issues of race and the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But other lawmakers said there wasn’t enough time during the final 17 days of the session, which resumed last month, to tackle such complex issues.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.