ACLU, others call on Nebraska Legislature to return for special session on racial justice issues

“We request that (elected leaders) commit to actual change and ensure that policies are passed that will truly increase accountability in our police forces across the state and to ensure justice and equal protection for people of color,” the letter stated.

The groups added that dealing with such problems cannot wait until January, when the Legislature reconvenes for its 2021 session.

The governor can call a special session, as can the Legislature, if two-thirds of the 49 senators agree.

A spokesman for Ricketts said Monday that "the Governor worked on holding bad law enforcement officers accountable in 2018 with LB 791," a bill that emerged in response to problems with the handling of internal investigations that surfaced at the Nebraska State Patrol. The issues prompted the firing of the agency’s commander.

"The ACLU was nowhere to be found at that time," spokesman Taylor Gage said in a statement. "The Governor will continue to look for ways to improve law enforcement accountability, and he will not be calling a special session."