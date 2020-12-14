Activist urges Nebraska lawmakers to consider ban of Native American-themed mascots

LINCOLN — A national leader in the movement to do away with Native American-themed sports mascots called on the Nebraska Legislature on Monday to consider a bill to ban such nicknames.
Suzan Shown Harjo, a member of the Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee Tribes, said that the mascots, and things like the "tomahawk chop" chant, impose "emotional violence" on Native Americans, which translates into negative attitudes and even violence against Native Americans. A local mandate, rather than waiting for federal action, works best, she said.
"Why do we have to be the target of these?" asked Harjo, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 by then-President Barack Obama. "Enough. You have to put the toys of racism down and move on."
Harjo, who is president of the Morning Star Institute, a Native American rights organization based in Washington, D.C., was among those testifying Monday before the Nebraska committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. The committee is conducting public hearings on whether such Indian American mascots as Chiefs and Braves cause harm and racial hostility.
The committee will issue a report after virtual hearings on Wednesday and Jan. 7.
Alexandrea Flanders, a member of the Winnebago Tribe and president of the Intertribal Student Council at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said she thought "that's not right" when she saw a huge Native American head on the floor of the basketball court of the Whiting (Iowa) Warriors.
She said she was proud to be a cheerleader for Winnebago High School but was offended when a radio commentator said the "firewater" will be flowing after the school won a game at the state tournament in 2015.
A University of Michigan researcher, in a study earlier this year, found that exposing Native American teenagers to Native sports mascots lowered their self-esteem, decreased goals they'd set for themselves and harmed their sense of community.
No one testified in favor of keeping Native American nicknames on Monday, and Harjo said about 2,000 teams nationally have dropped offensive mascots. On Monday, the Cleveland Indians announced this week that they will seek a new name.
Nebraska has more than two dozen high schools with Native American mascots. A few have been retired, though none recently. Millard South High School switched from the Indians to the Patriots in 2000. The University of Nebraska at Omaha changed its mascot from the Indians to the Mavericks in 1971.
In 2019, Maine became the first state to pass a ban on such nicknames. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said that while she supports passage of similar legislation in Nebraska, she has not seen a consensus form on whether a state mandate is needed.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.