Activist urges Nebraska lawmakers to consider ban of Native American-themed mascots

Alexandrea Flanders, a member of the Winnebago Tribe and president of the Intertribal Student Council at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said she thought "that's not right" when she saw a huge Native American head on the floor of the basketball court of the Whiting (Iowa) Warriors.

She said she was proud to be a cheerleader for Winnebago High School but was offended when a radio commentator said the "firewater" will be flowing after the school won a game at the state tournament in 2015.

A University of Michigan researcher, in a study earlier this year, found that exposing Native American teenagers to Native sports mascots lowered their self-esteem, decreased goals they'd set for themselves and harmed their sense of community.

No one testified in favor of keeping Native American nicknames on Monday, and Harjo said about 2,000 teams nationally have dropped offensive mascots. On Monday, the Cleveland Indians announced this week that they will seek a new name.