Activities being consolidated at Tecumseh; union says that will aggravate staffing shortage

Because of a prison staffing shortage, Nebraska officials are consolidating most activities at the Tecumseh State Prison into four 12-hour days.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the change will help the state maximize staffing, but an official with the union representing prison workers said it will make work more difficult and lead to more staff departures.

Tecumseh is one of four Nebraska prisons under a staffing emergency.

Frakes said in a statement Monday that the the four-day schedule is not ideal but will allow the prison system to continue to provide services while maximizing staffing. By making the change, the department will be less likely to see staff fluctuations that prompt a need to cancel visitation, recreation or other activities, he said.

"This will ensure appropriate staffing to keep the facility secure, as well as provide a consistent schedule for the inmate population,” Frakes said.

The four-day operational schedule will go into effect Oct. 18, according to the statement. Activities will be scheduled between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.