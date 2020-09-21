Admirers honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Nebraska State Capitol

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was more than just a powerful liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court; she was a personal source of inspiration and empowerment, say those gathered to honor her Sunday at the Nebraska Capitol.
The memorial, organized by Nebraskans for Peace, drew a crowd of 50 to 100 people. Speakers commemorated Ginsburg’s life and dedication to progressive causes while also calling for action to preserve her legacy.
Ginsburg’s fight for equality affected the daily lives of many Americans, particularly women, said Maggie Ballard of Nebraskans for Peace.
“The things she has done for women are the things she has done for this country,” she said.
“When life improves for one of us, life improves for all of us.”
The event was designed to allow Ginsburg’s admirers to mourn, Ballard said, and to remember her as a source of hope.
“With everything going on this year in 2020,” she said, “RBG’s death was the death of a legacy, and for a lot of people it was the death of some hope that we have in this world.”
While the event was focused on the life and legacy of Ginsburg, speakers underlined the importance of honoring her wishes by keeping her seat on the Supreme Court open until after the election. Ginsburg’s death has precipitated a partisan fight in the Senate about appointing new justices in an election year, something Senate Republicans blocked in 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
“Who we elect this year to be representing us in the White House or Congress is going to make a big difference in our everyday lives,” Ballard said.
For many progressives, Angie Phillips of the Nebraska Progressive Legislative Study Group said, Ginsburg’s death was personal because of the inspiration her life and work provided them. Her willingness to stand up for the rights of the oppressed and her rejection of gender norms will be missed, she said.
“RBG was unapologetically brilliant in a world where women were expected to take the second chair in every arena,” she said.
The legacy Ginsburg leaves must be carried on and protected, Phillips said, calling the audience to action.
“What do you care about?” she asked. “What are you willing to fight for and how will you get others to join you?”
