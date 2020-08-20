Advocates urge Nebraska to restart two coronavirus food assistance programs

Nebraska took applications for the pandemic EBT program from June 22 through July 19. But only about half of the 102,000 children eligible for the program were signed up before the deadline.

“There just wasn’t enough time,” said Ken Smith, economic justice program director at Nebraska Appleseed, one of the advocacy groups that signed on to the letter.

He said the new school year offers an opportunity to reach more eligible children. States have until the end of September to finish spending their pandemic EBT dollars. The letter urged state officials to reopen the application period through Sept. 15.

LeGrand said that the state issued more than $50 million in pandemic EBT assistance to 86,589 children and that HHS worked with many applicants who missed the deadline or who filled out the application incorrectly. She said the state recently received guidance from federal officials about additional disbursements this fall and will be putting out information soon.

The other program provided emergency supplemental benefits for people already eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. A federal coronavirus relief bill allowed states to boost SNAP benefits to the maximum level for all recipients.