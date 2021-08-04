After July power outages, some Nebraskans still waiting for replacement food aid

After a record-breaking storm rolled through eastern Nebraska last month, Susan Ochoa of Bellevue was among the many who lost power for nearly a week, she said. Without power, she also lost the food in her refrigerator and freezer.

An extended outage that spoils food is inconvenient in any circumstance. But it presents a particularly dire situation for Ochoa and others like her who rely on monthly nutrition assistance benefits.

Ochoa told The World-Herald she had used last month's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps, before the storm hit. She submitted paperwork within days, requesting replacement benefits via the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, she said, but still hadn't received them as of Tuesday.

Regular SNAP benefits are issued at the beginning of each calendar month on the first through the fifth, according to a DHHS spokesperson, based on the last digit of the head of household’s Social Security number.

Ochoa has received dry goods through the local food pantry, she said, but her diabetes makes the need for replacement benefits all the more urgent.