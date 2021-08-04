After July power outages, some Nebraskans still waiting for replacement food aid

After a record-breaking storm rolled through eastern Nebraska last month, Susan Ochoa of Bellevue was among the many who lost power for nearly a week, she said. Without power, she also lost the food in her refrigerator and freezer.
An extended outage that spoils food is inconvenient in any circumstance. But it presents a particularly dire situation for Ochoa and others like her who rely on monthly nutrition assistance benefits.
Ochoa told The World-Herald she had used last month's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps, before the storm hit. She submitted paperwork within days, requesting replacement benefits via the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, she said, but still hadn't received them as of Tuesday.
Regular SNAP benefits are issued at the beginning of each calendar month on the first through the fifth, according to a DHHS spokesperson, based on the last digit of the head of household’s Social Security number.
Ochoa has received dry goods through the local food pantry, she said, but her diabetes makes the need for replacement benefits all the more urgent.
“It’s been a nightmare,” she said. “My blood sugars are up and my doctor had to increase my insulin. I don’t want to go to the hospital, and I’ve just been very depressed, sitting here, worrying, wondering when I’m going to get the nutrition in the house that I need.”
The July 10 storm left 188,000 homes and businesses without power, the most in Omaha Public Power District's history. Nebraska DHHS received 8,505 requests for replacement benefits due to food lost in the power outages that had been purchased with SNAP benefits, according to spokesperson Garret Swanson.
Swanson said the department could not discuss individual cases. But, as of Monday he said eligibility had been determined for 6,336 households — just under three-quarters of the requests.
“I’m not only worried about myself, I worry about other people in my situation," Ochoa said. "I’m just praying for everyone who lost them. But what are we supposed to do in situations like this?”
Part of what makes power outages uniquely challenging for families that participate in food assistance programs is that they have to plan ahead, according to Eric Savaiano, economic justice program manager at Nebraska Appleseed.
“Generally, the population of folks on food assistance are budgeting their benefits and their freezer and refrigerator space to make sure their family has what they need throughout the month,” Savaiano said.
It's really important for people planning long-term and storing food to have replacement benefits as soon as possible to "maintain some level of food security" for their families, Savaiano said. He called it "kind of a shame" that DHHS hadn't processed a quarter of requests submitted after last month's storm.
Asked what was behind the delay, Swanson detailed the process for getting replacement benefits.
First, a SNAP recipient has to submit a request for replacement along with required documentation, he wrote, then DHHS has to receive verification of a power outage at their specific address with the utility provider. After the eligibility requirements are submitted, he said, DHHS can determine eligibility.
“DHHS is adequately staffed to handle the volume of applications received,” Swanson wrote.
The state recently started processing applications for SNAP benefits with new eligibility criteria under a state law that passed earlier this year. The measure increased the gross income eligibility limit from 130% to 165% of the federal poverty level through 2023.
Now, the limit on gross household income for one person is $1,755 per month, or just over $21,000 per year. For a family of four, it’s now $3,603 per month, or just over $43,200 per year.
Asked whether the delay in replacement benefits was related to an increased workload from the expansion, Swanson answered: "No, careful consideration must be taken with each application to determine eligibility and DHHS retains staff specifically tasked with processing SNAP replacement applications."
To check eligibility or apply for benefits, Nebraskans can contact the Food Bank’s SNAP Outreach Hotline at 855-444-5556. The state's Economic Assistance hotline in Omaha is 402-595-1258.