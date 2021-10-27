After Ricketts rejection, Charles Herbster touts loyalty to Trump

In a matter of hours Tuesday, Nebraska gubernatorial candidate and Falls City businessman Charles Herbster found himself both endorsed by former President Donald Trump and rejected by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Wednesday, Herbster released a statement pushing back against the governor and touting his credentials as a Trump loyalist.
It is the latest political jab in a fight that has — at least publicly — taken place entirely in prepared statements.
Herbster's connections to Trump are well known. He was an agricultural adviser to the former president's 2020 campaign. He met with Trump's sons and other political advisers at Trump's private residence the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection. He attended Trump's speech the day of Jan. 6, and has said he left the area before the riot and then flew to Florida with Trump's family.
Herbster also counted Corey Lewandowski, a former Donald Trump aide, as a senior adviser up until last month when a woman accused Lewandowski of sexual harassment.
Any person who drives west on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln regularly will have noticed that a Herbster campaign sign now appears on the same red barn near Greenwood that has for years featured an unmissable Trump sign.
In his statement Wednesday, Herbster said he was also at Trump Tower in 2015 — when Trump famously rode down an escalator and announced his presidential campaign — and has "remained loyal" to Trump since then.
Herbster said that while he supported Trump, the extended Ricketts family "spent $7.5 million" against the former president.
"They buried the hatchet late in the game," his statement reads. The statement also mentions that Herbster supported Ricketts for governor — however, Herbster contributed about $2.7 million to an opponent of Ricketts, Beau McCoy, in the 2014 primary race.
Ricketts, who is being term-limited out of office, has not announced an endorsement. But he has shared the stage with another Republican candidate, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, at events to denounce President Joe Biden's 30-by-30 conservation goal.
He also promoted a resolution Pillen proposed to the Board of Regents opposing the "imposition of" critical race theory. The board rejected that resolution on a 5-3 vote. Ricketts also donated $5,000 in 2012 to Pillen's campaign for regent, campaign finance records show.
A spokesperson for Pillen's campaign Wednesday said they would not be commenting on the former president's endorsement at this time. The only other Republican who has announced their candidacy so far is State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.
In his hearty Herbster endorsement, Trump's commentary on Nebraska politicians included brief praise for Ricketts. The governor has ramped up public criticism of federal policy in recent months, most recently traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to decry Biden's immigration policies with a handful of other GOP governors. Herbster visited the border the same day.
"With a Looney Tune Senator like Little Ben Sasse representing the wonderful people of Nebraska, it is particularly important that a great Governor (Pete Ricketts has been terrific!) be elected to help fortify the State," Trump said in his statement.
The governor, though, said he "strongly" disagreed with the former president's pick to follow in his footsteps.
"I have been a champion of President Trump’s conservative leadership and his America First agenda," Ricketts said in a statement Tuesday. "While I agree with President Trump on many things, I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor."
Ricketts objected to Herbster's "choice to headquarter his business in Missouri (and) his support of tax policy that would tax medical services, prescriptions, food, as well as more than doubling our sales tax." Ricketts repeated the same criticism in a text message sent by his spokesperson, Taylor Gage, on Wednesday in response to a request for any comment on Herbster's retort.
In his statement released Wednesday, Herbster indirectly disputed the current governor's critiques while branding himself "the President Trump-endorsed next governor."
Herbster emphasized ties to the state, saying his "roots in Nebraska run deep" and his "love for the state and her people is boundless."
"I own businesses and employ people in five states, including Nebraska, and I'm proud of that," the statement reads.
He also framed the statement from Ricketts as a "negative personal attack" against him and Trump.
"I am committed to running a positive race in Nebraska," the statement reads. "It's a shame that Governor Pete Ricketts, also the head of the Republican party in the state, and his high-priced consultants, have launched negative personal attacks against me and President Trump."