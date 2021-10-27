After Ricketts rejection, Charles Herbster touts loyalty to Trump

Any person who drives west on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln regularly will have noticed that a Herbster campaign sign now appears on the same red barn near Greenwood that has for years featured an unmissable Trump sign.

In his statement Wednesday, Herbster said he was also at Trump Tower in 2015 — when Trump famously rode down an escalator and announced his presidential campaign — and has "remained loyal" to Trump since then.

Herbster said that while he supported Trump, the extended Ricketts family "spent $7.5 million" against the former president.

"They buried the hatchet late in the game," his statement reads. The statement also mentions that Herbster supported Ricketts for governor — however, Herbster contributed about $2.7 million to an opponent of Ricketts, Beau McCoy, in the 2014 primary race.

Ricketts, who is being term-limited out of office, has not announced an endorsement. But he has shared the stage with another Republican candidate, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, at events to denounce President Joe Biden's 30-by-30 conservation goal.