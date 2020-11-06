 Skip to main content
After Trump's claims of electoral misconduct, Sasse, Bacon say votes need to be counted
After Trump's claims of electoral misconduct, Sasse, Bacon say votes need to be counted

Two members of the Nebraska congressional delegation have responded to President Donald Trump's allegations of electoral misconduct in the presidential election. 

Sasse mug (copy)

Ben Sasse

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, called voter fraud a "poison to self-government," and said Trump's claims were "major allegations."

"If the president's legal team has real evidence, they need to present it immediately to both the public and the courts," Sasse said in a written statement. "In the meantime, all legal votes need to be counted according to relevant state laws. This is our American system and it works."

Trump said Thursday night that the ongoing count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day must cease.

"This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election," Trump said of Democrats, whom he accused of corruption while providing no evidence.

20181102_new_closingarguments (copy) Don Bacon mug

Don Bacon

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, another Nebraska Republican, posted a statement on Twitter. "We need to allow the election process to proceed with counting and certifying ballots while also allowing scrutiny by observers.

"When questions, disputes, etc. arise, we need to allow the process to work through the proper channels including the court system if needed." 

