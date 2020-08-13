After two years of wrangling, Nebraska Legislature passes property tax relief package

The owner of a $200,000 home in the Omaha school district would be looking at a $142 income tax credit under the measure.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha led a last-minute effort to defeat LB 1107, saying that it "handcuffed" the state in dealing with economic struggles caused by COVID-19, which he predicted will not be known until September or October.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said that the tax break she'll get from LB 1107 amounts to only $150 and that it was morally wrong to prioritize property tax relief over funding for schools and the needy.

"I would be devastated if our public education system will suffer so I can get $150 more. It's not worth it," Cavanaugh said.

But Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, one of the major backers of LB 1107, said that property tax relief is what Nebraskans have been seeking for years. After three to five years, she said, the bill would deliver $739 in tax breaks — if combined with the current property tax relief credit — for the owner of a $250,000 home in her district.

"The $739 is still a lot of money to me, guys," Linehan told her colleagues. "It is significant relief for people."