Ag Chief Vilsack: Calling 30-by-30 initiative a land grab is 'ludicrous'

“They know the conservation programs, you don’t need to articulate what those programs are, because they are well-known out in the countryside," Vilsack said. "This is a suggestion and a commitment to basically use those resources and to try to see if we can encourage more utilization of those programs and more investment in those programs.”

Conservationists and a law professor at the University of Nebraska have also said there's no mounting takeover of private farms and ranches.

The Governor remains suspicious. In an email, spokesperson Taylor Gage asserted it is "disingenuous to say that a voluntary plan" would achieve the goal.

"There is no way that existing voluntary programs will reach 30% in nine years when they haven’t over the last several decades," Gage said. "Either the Biden Administration is going to fall far short or they aren’t telling the whole story."

Vilsack said he hasn't talked to Ricketts about the initiative, but he'd be happy to.

"But before I talk to him, I hope he reads the report," he said.