Ag Chief Vilsack: Calling 30-by-30 initiative a land grab is 'ludicrous'

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack sounded flabbergasted that anyone would frame a federal initiative to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 as a "land grab."
“It’s beyond me," the former Democratic Iowa governor said. "It’s surprising, because farm groups have always articulated the need for conservation programs and always articulated the need for additional investment in conservation programs. So, it beats me. Again, if people read the report and understand what currently the practices are they would know: That 'this is a land grab' is nonsense.”
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, though, has repeatedly called it just that. The Governor, a Republican, has traveled the state fomenting opposition to the initiative in a series of town halls, suggesting it's a threat to local landowners, and ordered state agencies to resist it. By the Governor's Office's count, 50 Nebraska counties have passed resolutions opposing it.
“It’s unique, it’s unlike anything we’re seeing out of any other state," said USDA Press Secretary Kate Waters.
The Biden administration set the goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 in January as part of an executive order addressing climate issues. That's a nationwide goal, according to Waters, not 30% of each state.
In May, a federal report offered a starting point with some recommendations for early efforts. Among them: creating more parks in "nature-deprived communities," supporting conservation and restoration priorities led by tribal nations, and incentivizing and rewarding voluntary conservation efforts of ranchers and farmers. The document repeatedly emphasizes honoring private property owners' rights.
When the report refers to voluntary conservation, Vilsack said, it essentially means using existing voluntary programs — programs better known by their acronyms such as the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). According to data from the state Natural Resources Conservation Service office, Nebraska landowners have received a total of $405.7 million in financial assistance through CSP since 2012.
“They know the conservation programs, you don’t need to articulate what those programs are, because they are well-known out in the countryside," Vilsack said. "This is a suggestion and a commitment to basically use those resources and to try to see if we can encourage more utilization of those programs and more investment in those programs.”
Conservationists and a law professor at the University of Nebraska have also said there's no mounting takeover of private farms and ranches.
The Governor remains suspicious. In an email, spokesperson Taylor Gage asserted it is "disingenuous to say that a voluntary plan" would achieve the goal.
"There is no way that existing voluntary programs will reach 30% in nine years when they haven’t over the last several decades," Gage said. "Either the Biden Administration is going to fall far short or they aren’t telling the whole story."
Vilsack said he hasn't talked to Ricketts about the initiative, but he'd be happy to.
"But before I talk to him, I hope he reads the report," he said.
Gov. Ricketts has read the report, according to Gage, who asserted, "It provides no detailed plan about how 30% will be achieved." Gage also criticized Vilsack for extending that invitation through the media rather than official channels while he was in the region last week.
"However, if the Secretary reaches out to the office, the Governor would be happy to get on the phone to explain why 30 x 30 is a bad deal for Nebraska," Gage wrote.
Vilsack rejects the idea that the initiative is vague or that there aren't answers available for landowners who may have heard accusations and are now concerned.
“When they want details, the details are already out there. It’s not like there needs to be some kind of blueprint, step-by-step, ‘This is what we’re gonna do in 2021,'" Vilsack said. "Here’s what we’re gonna do in 2021: The same damn thing we did in 2020, which is to provide resources for conservation and hope that we see an increased investment by Congress in those conservation programs.”