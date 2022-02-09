Ag groups, teachers union back bill to create Nebraska broadband map

“Now is the time to act,” Bostelman said.

Others agreed, including Tim Schram, one of the five elected members of the Public Service Commission — the entity that would be tasked with creating the Nebraska map.

“Having a state owned broadband access map and data repository that is accurate and up-to-date would be beneficial to the commission and other policy makers as we work together to increase broadband access across the state,” he said.

The commission also heard support from Burke Brown, technology coordinator for School District OR-1 in Palmyra. Brown, who spoke on behalf of Nebraska State Education Association, said reliable internet connectivity at home is critical to student success. A statewide map could help individual districts identify and aid students who don't have internet service at home.

“Only through identifying these realities of connectivity can we begin to close this broadband gap,” he said.

Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, also testified in support of the bill, which he said has the backing of major agricultural groups in the state, including Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Cattlemen, among others.