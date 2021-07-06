Alisha Shelton announces bid to challenge Rep. Don Bacon in 2nd District

Tuesday, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb tweeted her support for Shelton: "We are going to flip" the 2nd Congressional District "... red to blue — and we have a great candidate who announced today."

Bacon is in his third House term and will seek reelection in 2022, his campaign confirmed Tuesday.

The 2nd District is considered a swing district. Bacon defeated Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford in the 2016 election. In 2020, Bacon won re-election over Democratic challenger Kara Eastman, even as the 2nd District's single electoral vote went to Democrat Joe Biden in his successful presidential bid.

"We respect our elective processes and those who get involved," Bacon said in an emailed statement. "Our focus in the 117th Congress right now is on stopping a far-left agenda and where possible, find some bipartisan consensus — something I have been working diligently on with the Problem Solvers Caucus and the For Country Caucus. In 2022 we will work to get the majority back in the House to serve as a check and balance against the far left.”