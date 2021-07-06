Alisha Shelton announces bid to challenge Rep. Don Bacon in 2nd District

Democrat Alisha Shelton announced Tuesday that she plans to challenge Republican Rep. Don Bacon in Nebraska's competitive 2nd Congressional District.
The district covers all of Douglas County, including Omaha, and western Sarpy County.
“I’m running for Congress because working Nebraskans need good jobs, affordable health care, and higher wages," Shelton said in a statement. "Growing up, my mom would say, 'We have to pay attention. When somebody needs us, we have to be there for them.' That has been my mantra my whole life."
Shelton, a 39-year-old mental health practitioner, was among seven candidates who sought the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Sen. Ben Sasse last year. She received the state Democratic Party's backing after the winner of the primary lost its support.
Omaha baker Chris Janicek won the nomination, but the state's Democratic Party pulled its support over explicit comments he made about a staffer. The party's state central committee then voted to replace him with Shelton, but Janicek never backed out and his name remained on the ballot. Sasse won re-election handily.
During the 2020 tug-of-war, it was clear Shelton had set her sights on national office, regardless of the outcome in that race. She said that if Janicek didn't step down, she would challenge Nebraska U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer in 2024.
Tuesday, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb tweeted her support for Shelton: "We are going to flip" the 2nd Congressional District "... red to blue — and we have a great candidate who announced today."
Bacon is in his third House term and will seek reelection in 2022, his campaign confirmed Tuesday.
The 2nd District is considered a swing district. Bacon defeated Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford in the 2016 election. In 2020, Bacon won re-election over Democratic challenger Kara Eastman, even as the 2nd District's single electoral vote went to Democrat Joe Biden in his successful presidential bid.
"We respect our elective processes and those who get involved," Bacon said in an emailed statement. "Our focus in the 117th Congress right now is on stopping a far-left agenda and where possible, find some bipartisan consensus — something I have been working diligently on with the Problem Solvers Caucus and the For Country Caucus. In 2022 we will work to get the majority back in the House to serve as a check and balance against the far left.”
Shelton's campaign highlighted her experiences helping others and being raised in Omaha by a single mother along with seven siblings. She moved to Omaha at age 12 from Staten Island, and her first job was detasseling corn.
"At 16, Alisha found herself on the side of the road in her Omaha neighborhood, assisting her mother and rendering critical first aid to an accident victim, after her brother pulled them from the overturned car," according to the press release announcing her candidacy.
The announcement refers to Shelton as an "everyday Nebraskan whose experience and perspective can help shape our laws because she knows what we're going through."
Her campaign also took aim at Bacon.
"As a community leader and advocate, Alisha has seen the struggles of Nebraska families that have gone ignored by Washington politicians like Don Bacon who have forgotten about the Heartland," according to the press release. "As your member of Congress, Alisha will always put us first — over big corporations, special interests and partisan politics."