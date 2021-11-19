All three Nebraska congressmen vote against Biden's social spending plan

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., weighed in on the bill with a statement on Friday. His statement included complaints about climate change studies and electric bicycles.

"This is what happens when Bernie Sanders turns Willie Nelson's letter to Santa into legislation. This 2,000-page bill is chock-full of hippie crap and senators know it," Sasse's statement said.

The 2,100-page bill's initiatives include bolstering child care assistance, creating free preschool, curbing seniors’ prescription drug costs and increasing efforts to slow climate change. Also included are tax credits to spur clean energy development, bolstered child care assistance and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers and people buying private health insurance.

Most of it would be paid for by tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations and companies doing business abroad.

The measure would provide $109 billion to create free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. There are large sums for home health care for seniors, new Medicare coverage for hearing and a new requirement for four weeks of paid family leave. The family leave program, however, was expected to be removed in the Senate, where it has been opposed by Manchin.